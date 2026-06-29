Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Laid Back Escape With Sunny Walks, Local Restaurants, And Nearby Springs

Spring Hill, Florida, is a large community in Hernando County, north of Tampa, with easy access to some of the area's most transparent waters. The town's population is a little over 100,000 but it feels smaller, with quiet residential streets, easy access to waterways, and nature outings. Although Spring Hill is not a beach town, it's surrounded by rivers, springs, and marshes, within easy reach of Weeki Wachee Springs, Jenkins Creek, and the Weeki Wachee River. Plus, visitors are greeted with warm weather year-round, with average seasonal temperatures around 63 degrees in winter and 82 degrees in summer.

Spring Hill is the kind of place to unwind and explore at your own pace, where activities usually involve water. Here, you can take a leisurely swim in the state's only spring-fed waterpark, hop aboard riverboat tours, float your way down springs on a tube, and kayak through turquoise-hued waters. Stop by Linda Pedersen Park for manatee and wildlife-watching, which is connected to another park via a boardwalk. Linger while enjoying your coffee at well-known breakfast spots and eat at casual riverfront restaurants. At night, you can socialize at breweries and relax at quirky stays where kayaks are included for exploring the nearby waterways.

For more sunshine, head to Weekiwachee Preserve, which features nearly 10 miles of hiking routes around, on both paved and natural terrain. One easygoing hike is the Weekiwachee Gardens Trail, which loops around the lake. Most people arrive here from Tampa International Airport, which was rated among the top 3 airports in the nation in 2026. The airport is located about 45 miles from Spring Hill, and most use rental cars to get around.