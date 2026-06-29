Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Laid Back Escape With Sunny Walks, Local Restaurants, And Nearby Springs
Spring Hill, Florida, is a large community in Hernando County, north of Tampa, with easy access to some of the area's most transparent waters. The town's population is a little over 100,000 but it feels smaller, with quiet residential streets, easy access to waterways, and nature outings. Although Spring Hill is not a beach town, it's surrounded by rivers, springs, and marshes, within easy reach of Weeki Wachee Springs, Jenkins Creek, and the Weeki Wachee River. Plus, visitors are greeted with warm weather year-round, with average seasonal temperatures around 63 degrees in winter and 82 degrees in summer.
Spring Hill is the kind of place to unwind and explore at your own pace, where activities usually involve water. Here, you can take a leisurely swim in the state's only spring-fed waterpark, hop aboard riverboat tours, float your way down springs on a tube, and kayak through turquoise-hued waters. Stop by Linda Pedersen Park for manatee and wildlife-watching, which is connected to another park via a boardwalk. Linger while enjoying your coffee at well-known breakfast spots and eat at casual riverfront restaurants. At night, you can socialize at breweries and relax at quirky stays where kayaks are included for exploring the nearby waterways.
For more sunshine, head to Weekiwachee Preserve, which features nearly 10 miles of hiking routes around, on both paved and natural terrain. One easygoing hike is the Weekiwachee Gardens Trail, which loops around the lake. Most people arrive here from Tampa International Airport, which was rated among the top 3 airports in the nation in 2026. The airport is located about 45 miles from Spring Hill, and most use rental cars to get around.
Take the slow route on easygoing paddles rides and visiting secluded swimming spots
Located 5 miles from the city, you can visit Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, where you can see real-life mermaids that have been performing for nearly 80 years. The park's mermaid shows dates back to 1947, and is listed among the top 10 timeless things to do In Florida. Plus, they have Buccaneer Bay, a spring-fed swimming area open year-round. It has two slides, a lazy river, and beach-like vibes. It's not your standard manufactured water park. The natural swimming hole is surrounded by palm trees, lush greenery, and sand to soak up the sun. The underwater theater and riverboat cruise also add to its old-school Florida roadside attractions charm.
Another way to enjoy the springs and avoid the crowds is by taking a sunrise self-guided kayaking tour on the river. You can explore at your own pace and rent a kayak at various rental companies in town, like KayaKing. Or let the current do the work as you slowly drift down the springs on a floating water mat or an inflatable lounger from Weeki Wachee Fun Boats. Or take a guided kayak tour at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, where a trip leader will point out wildlife and tell you about the local history.
One great spot to see manatees is Linda Pedersen Park. The 130-plus-acre park sits along Jenkins Creek, so there's a swimming area, beach, fishing pier, and a dock to launch a kayak. Climb the multi-level observation tower for a wider look at the stream and to spot marine life and birds. Swamp Fest is also held here, an annual family-friendly 3-day event featuring live music, homemade goods vendor booths, Florida-themed food like alligator and swamp dawgs, and a swamp creature costume contest.
Plan a relaxed day around meals and waterfront quirky stays
Start your day at the highly-rated Breakfast Station. Favorite entrees include savory biscuits and gravy, hearty breakfast burritos, or French toast rolled in crushed cereal and then deep-fried. If you've really worked up an appetite, try the Train Station, which comes with three eggs prepared your way, three strips of bacon, three sausage links, two pancakes, and your choice of potatoes, grits, or fruit. One Google Maps reviewer, Scott, ate there three days in a row while he was in town and said that, despite the place being busy, he didn't have to wait long for a seat. "Their Eggs Benedict was perfection from the poached eggs to the silky sauce. I had scrambled eggs and bacon another morning, and it was just as delicious. They even offer craft coffees, which were a nice surprise and absolutely worth trying," he continued. "Great food, a warm atmosphere, and staff who truly care about the place. The Breakfast Station is more than a meal, it's the kind of restaurant that makes you look forward to mornings."
For an evening meal or a laid-back night out, Upper Deck Cafe is a popular riverfront restaurant. Try the Seafood Trio of grouper filet, shrimp, and scallops. Popular nightspots include Tidal Brewing Company, where they brew their own beer on site. There's a nice outdoor seating area for enjoying food from nearby restaurants and food trucks.
For a unique stay, consider booking at Neptune's Grotto. The Funky Flamingo unit is a retro 1960s RV with two small single beds, air conditioning, a mini fridge, microwave, coffee pot, and a TV. It's closer to camping than staying in a hotel, but it comes with kayaks, a beach area with water access, a grill, and an outdoor shower.