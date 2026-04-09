What America's 3 Most Highly-Rated Airports In 2026 All Have In Common
There are many ways to rate an airport. Some studies focus on airports with the worst delays, while others reveal which airports are the cleanest. But three of the most highly rated airports in the U.S. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), and Tampa International Airport (TMP) — share several key strengths. Chief among them are great dining options, layover-friendly amenities, and cultural attractions, from art installations to film screenings.
First, a bit of background on why these airports consistently rank so highly. Thanks to its high customer satisfaction ratings, environmental friendliness, and family-oriented facilities, San Francisco International was named the best airport in North America by Business Traveler Magazine. Minneapolis-St. Paul placed first among mega airports in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, continuing a long run of strong performance. Tampa International, meanwhile, has been recognized across multiple categories in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, including "best airport for art," "best airport for dining," and "best large airport."
Good food and layover-friendly amenities
It's no surprise that good food is a common denominator across all three airports. San Francisco International, with outposts of popular restaurants and cafés, is particularly well established as a foodie hot spot. Grab a cappuccino at Dolores Park Cafe (with an original location in the Mission District), or, if you have a layover in the afternoon or evening, dine at Bun Mee, the Vietnamese eatery that Bloomberg named one of the best airport restaurants in the world in 2025.
Dining options in Tampa and Minneapolis are just as strong. TPA is home to a pair of restaurants – Ulele, which serves Native American-inspired food and drinks, and the popular brewpub Cigar City Brewing – that were nominated for Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant at the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, with Cigar City even winning fifth place overall. Minneapolis has an excellent craft beer bar, too – Stone Arch, where you can try a gourmet wild-caught walleye sandwich, a Minnesota classic. If you're passing through earlier in the day, go for sweet treats at Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar, the airport location of a popular bakery in the city.
Equally important for travelers is the chance to unwind. All three airports have layover-friendly amenities where you can decompress between flights. SFO has complimentary yoga rooms in Terminals 1, 2, and 3. At MSP, seek out the quiet seating areas, ideal for reading, resting, or meditation, located past security on the mezzanine in Terminal 1. In Tampa, before going through security, there's an open-air Zen Garden with fountains and seating areas — and when completed in 2028, the new Airside D terminal will have a dedicated quiet room.
Art and culture at three top-rated airports
Beyond providing spaces for dining and recharging, these three airports also emphasize culture — a welcome feature if you find yourself dealing with a longer-than-expected flight delay. At San Francisco International, the SFO Museum offers rotating exhibits on art, history, and science. Museum displays are scattered throughout the airport, but the main location, comprising an Aviation Museum & Library and a Video Arts gallery, is located in the International Terminal.
At Minneapolis-St. Paul, you can catch short films and documentaries at the film screening room, the first of its kind at a U.S. airport. Don't miss large-scale artworks like Jen Lewin's 29-foot-tall, 720-pound experiential sculpture "The Aurora," featuring swirling color and light inspired by the Northern Lights. Travelers can interact with the installation from a series of eight platforms positioned beneath it.
Finally, at Tampa International, you don't have to look far to appreciate the airport's dynamic public art collection. Polaroid photo exhibits, futuristic light installations, copper seabird sculptures, and mosaic floor panels enliven the terminals. If you're lucky enough to have the sunny Florida city as your final destination, enjoy a photo op by "HOME," Matthew Mazzotta's famous 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture in the main terminal — it's one of the coolest artworks you'll likely ever see in an airport. For more inspiring experiences while traveling, check out these five airports with wonderful public art, according to the internet.