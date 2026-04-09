What America's 3 Most Highly-Rated Airports In 2026 All Have In Common

It's no surprise that good food is a common denominator across all three airports. San Francisco International, with outposts of popular restaurants and cafés, is particularly well established as a foodie hot spot. Grab a cappuccino at Dolores Park Cafe (with an original location in the Mission District), or, if you have a layover in the afternoon or evening, dine at Bun Mee, the Vietnamese eatery that Bloomberg named one of the best airport restaurants in the world in 2025.

Dining options in Tampa and Minneapolis are just as strong. TPA is home to a pair of restaurants – Ulele, which serves Native American-inspired food and drinks, and the popular brewpub Cigar City Brewing – that were nominated for Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant at the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, with Cigar City even winning fifth place overall. Minneapolis has an excellent craft beer bar, too – Stone Arch, where you can try a gourmet wild-caught walleye sandwich, a Minnesota classic. If you're passing through earlier in the day, go for sweet treats at Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar, the airport location of a popular bakery in the city.

Equally important for travelers is the chance to unwind. All three airports have layover-friendly amenities where you can decompress between flights. SFO has complimentary yoga rooms in Terminals 1, 2, and 3. At MSP, seek out the quiet seating areas, ideal for reading, resting, or meditation, located past security on the mezzanine in Terminal 1. In Tampa, before going through security, there's an open-air Zen Garden with fountains and seating areas — and when completed in 2028, the new Airside D terminal will have a dedicated quiet room.