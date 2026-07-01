Forget Wichita, People Are Flocking To Kansas' Nearby Vibrant City With Festivals, Parks, And Outdoor Adventures
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If you had to name multiple cities in Kansas, the top three would likely be Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita. While each of these places is worth visiting in its own right (and for unique reasons), the smaller suburbs of these metro areas are starting to have their moment in the sun. For example, the Wichita suburb of Andover, which is practically next door, is a viable alternative. And the fastest way to travel here is to fly into the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower International Airport (ICT), which is less than half an hour to the west.
But what makes Andover such an appealing destination? First, it's great for outdoor adventures, thanks to its fabulous parks, complete with walking trails, fishing ponds, and sports fields. So, make sure to visit when the weather is nice enough to stay outside all day long. Beyond just playing in the parks, the city also hosts various festivals throughout the year where you can enjoy Andover's culture and heritage and really get a taste of small-town Americana.
Finally, no matter when you visit, Andover's dining scene is much more diverse and eclectic than you might imagine. From local pubs and taverns to more international fare, you'll want to indulge your taste buds during your visit. So, whether you're already flying to Wichita or just want to see what else the Sunflower State has offer, here's everything you need to know about the charming town of Andover, Kansas.
Exploring the parks and outdoor scene in Andover, Kansas
Although Andover doesn't have an abundance of parks and green spaces, the ones it does have are pretty impressive. First, there's Heritage Park Plaza, a recent addition that opened in 2024. The plaza features a large pond and a statue called "The Heritage Man" of a farmer digging in the dirt with a shovel. The statue, designed by Curt Mattson, honors the pioneers who helped turn Kansas and cities like Andover into thriving communities.
Next, Andover has its own Central Park, although this one was not named as the top tourist attraction in America in 2025. However, Andover's Central Park is impressive for the city, as it contains a myriad of attractions. There's City Hall, a public library, a community center, an amphitheater for outdoor events, and a disc golf course. This park is also home to Lake George, which is great for fishing because it's stocked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. However, you can't take a boat on the water, so cast your line from the shore. Also, make sure you have a Kansas fishing license first.
Finally, if you love playing outside, you'll need to check out the 13th Street Sports Park, as it has a little bit of everything. First, if you're the competitive type, you can play a round of pickleball, practice your swing at the batting cages, or burn some calories by engaging in sand volleyball. Or, if you're the type to explore, you can take advantage of the walking paths throughout the park. You can even connect to the Redbud Trail, a 6-mile path that runs through Andover and beyond. Finally, there's a fishing pond if you're trying to reel something in, or a 40-foot climbing tower if you're not afraid of heights.
Plan your Andover trip around the local festivals
Given Andover's proximity to Wichita, a wildly underrated city with one of America's lowest costs of living, it's a great place to visit if you're already in Kansas' biggest city. However, as we mentioned, Andover is also a great stop if you're driving through Kansas. For example, you can head south and visit Wichita's largest suburb, Derby, which also has green parks and a splash pad. Despite Andover's growing population, there's only one hotel in the city: a Holiday Inn Express. If you don't stay there, you can choose from many hotels in Wichita, or take advantage of local vacation rentals.
When planning your trip to Andover, make sure to pay attention to the festivals happening in town. One of the most significant is Greater Andover Days (GAD), which takes place on the fourth weekend after Labor Day. This three-day festival is akin to a county fair, complete with food vendors, live music, and a permeating sense of civic pride. Other festivals worth attending include HeritageFest in the spring, which celebrates Andover's history, or Hometown Christmas in December.
If you can't make any of these festivals, though, you can still take advantage of Andover's robust food scene. For those who like to drink while eating, there's Social Tap Drinkery next to Heritage Park Plaza. If you prefer Asian cuisine, visit ADV Forest Hibachi Grill and Noodles, which is just down the street from Social Tap. Finally, when you're in the mood for breakfast or brunch, head over to Hot Berries and Crepes for decadent Belgian waffles and French crepes.