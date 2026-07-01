Forget Wichita, People Are Flocking To Kansas' Nearby Vibrant City With Festivals, Parks, And Outdoor Adventures

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If you had to name multiple cities in Kansas, the top three would likely be Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita. While each of these places is worth visiting in its own right (and for unique reasons), the smaller suburbs of these metro areas are starting to have their moment in the sun. For example, the Wichita suburb of Andover, which is practically next door, is a viable alternative. And the fastest way to travel here is to fly into the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower International Airport (ICT), which is less than half an hour to the west.

But what makes Andover such an appealing destination? First, it's great for outdoor adventures, thanks to its fabulous parks, complete with walking trails, fishing ponds, and sports fields. So, make sure to visit when the weather is nice enough to stay outside all day long. Beyond just playing in the parks, the city also hosts various festivals throughout the year where you can enjoy Andover's culture and heritage and really get a taste of small-town Americana.

Finally, no matter when you visit, Andover's dining scene is much more diverse and eclectic than you might imagine. From local pubs and taverns to more international fare, you'll want to indulge your taste buds during your visit. So, whether you're already flying to Wichita or just want to see what else the Sunflower State has offer, here's everything you need to know about the charming town of Andover, Kansas.