This Gulf Coast Sanctuary Is An Underwater Fishing And Diving Haven With Coral Heads Bigger Than Cars

Divers who plunge into the waters of the Flower Garden Banks have the chance to spot up to 300 species of fish and over 20 types of coral, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. It's a diving experience well away from land, much more remote than, say, a scuba diving adventure at Blue Heron Bridge off Florida's beach. Because of its distance from the coast and unpredictable currents, NOAA notes that the Flower Garden Banks are not for beginners. You need to be skilled at swimming through currents and re-boarding in rough waves.

With some training and skill gained from a beginner's guide to scuba diving, though, diving in the Flower Garden Banks offers an enriching experience. In the summer, visibility in the waters extends up to 125 feet, according to Scuba Diving Magazine (by contrast, the inner Great Barrier Reef usually only gets up to 50 feet of visibility). With its high reef cover, divers in the Flower Garden Banks see enormous mounds of brain and star coral, some measuring over 20 feet long, per NOAA. Those coral colonies are living organisms that have grown on top of each other over centuries. In some areas, the layered coral is up to 20 feet higher than the surrounding sand. They also support an abundance of marine life.

Fish like barracudas, chromis, and damselfish swirl above the reef heads, while manta rays that can span over 20 feet glide past alongside sea turtles. Some rarer creatures call the Flower Garden Banks home, too. It's only one of two places in the world where you can find the golden smooth trunkfish. If you come to dive in August, you'll also get a chance to see a spectacular mass coral spawning.