The Fishing Capital Of Texas Is A Salty-Sweet Gulf Coast Escape With Pristine Beaches And Endless Family Fun

Mention "Texas" and images of cowboys wrangling longhorn steers at one of America's largest ranches might be first on your mind. But if you are looking for an affordable beach escape for the whole family, head a little further south to the Texas coast, where swimsuits and golf carts are the dress code of the day. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America, Port Aransas is tucked away on the north end of Mustang Island, where the width is just 2 miles. It's around 40 minutes away by car from Corpus Christi, right off the coast (which has an international airport for out-of-state visitors).

In peak tourist season, the population of "Port A," as the locals fondly refer to it, swells from approximately 3,100 permanent residents to as many as 60,000 visitors at a time, transforming the sleepy coastal town into a sun-soaked memory-making haven. While major hotel chains do have a small presence here, the majority of Port A vacationers take advantage of pet-inclusive condos and house rentals that can also accommodate larger groups for a relaxed break just steps from the ocean. Numerous established companies can help streamline the rental experience and find accommodations that fit specific needs and requirements.