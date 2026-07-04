Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Midwest Preserve Where Bison Roam Wild Amid Fishing Spots And Scenic Trails

One of the biggest tourism draws for Yellowstone National Park is its wildlife. Aside from grizzly bears, wolves, elk, and more, herds of bison roam throughout the park. As North America's largest land animal and the national mammal of the United States, bison are truly a sight to behold. However, there are plenty more places to see these 2,000-pound giants than just Yellowstone. One of them is at the 11,000-acre Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve near Strong City, Kansas. Only two hours southwest of Kansas City by car, this national preserve is the only place in the National Park Service network dedicated to protecting the tallgrass prairie ecosystem.

Prairies used to cover a majority of the Midwestern United States and even parts of Canada, but now less than 4% remain. While prairies have imagery of less-than-exciting flat swaths of grassland, the number of things to do and see throughout Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve might come as a surprise. Of course, the preserve's bison population is a major highlight, but you can also enjoy relaxing scenic drives, hiking trails, fishing, and historic buildings.