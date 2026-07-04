Nestled In West Palm Beach Is A Scenic Florida Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails, Boardwalks, And Wildlife
The Greater Everglades ecosystem is alive and well in one of South Florida's most developed cities. While West Palm Beach is famous for its pristine coastline, it is also home to a 23-square-mile, 15,000-acre wetlands preserve that is teeming with Florida wildlife. Grassy Waters Preserve is a completely free outdoor hub comprising wetlands, forested hammocks, and tree islands. Managed by the City of West Palm Beach and the Department of Public Utilities Watershed Management Division, this preserve provides drinking water to the local region while welcoming visitors to explore its natural habitats.
Guests can enjoy the preserve's informative nature center, butterfly garden, and five wetland trails with biking, fishing, and paddling opportunities. Many of these trails include scenic and accessible boardwalks that educate and guide visitors through the local flora and fauna found in the region. Native Florida wildlife can be spotted from anywhere inside Grassy Waters Preserve, including various species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and aquatic animals. Given the region's active wildlife, especially its thriving alligator population, neither swimming nor wading, is permitted anywhere inside the preserve. You also cannot use personal watercraft (with one exception), though preserve-owned watercraft is available for educational tours. The preserve also hosts special events that can be found on their public program calendar.
Grassy Waters Preserve is open daily, with trails and parking areas having different open hours. Given its location in West Palm Beach, the preserve is an ideal stop for those on a Florida east coast road trip, especially since this nature haven is just 10 minutes off I-95. Visitors interested in Grassy Waters Preserve flying from out of state should fly into Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) just 20 minutes south of the preserve. Visitors traveling with furry friends should note that no pets are permitted in the preserve.
Spot Florida wildlife from wetland trails at Grassy Waters Preserve
Grassy Waters Preserve has plenty of hiking trails for visitors to observe the wetlands and its active residents up close. Local wildlife that can be spotted in the preserve include alligators, armadillos, non-native wild hogs, bobcats, white-tailed deer, river otters, raccoons, rabbits, opossums, muskrats, and squirrels. Turtles, frogs, lizards, and snakes can also be found relaxing by or in the area's waterways. This preserve is home to various native birds that make it a birdwatching paradise, with bald eagles, osprey, owls, hawks, snail kites, wild turkeys, ibises, herons, egrets, wood storks, and various wading birds. Make sure to check out the other best destinations in Florida for birdwatching during your trip to the Sunshine State.
The wetland preserve has five main trails where these animals can be spotted: Cypress Boardwalk, Hog Hammock, Eagle, Owahee, and Apoxee Trail. Cypress Boardwalk Trail is a popular 1-mile loop trail with a wheelchair-accessible wooden boardwalk above a cypress swamp. "Well maintained, beautiful and peaceful. Saw lots of wildlife, alligators, salamander, various birds. Trail is short, but worth taking your time and pausing," one AllTrails reviewer said.
For a longer hike, Hog Hammock Trail offers 4.1 miles of wildlife viewing that is also bike-friendly. "It's gorgeous with lots of endemic plants and animals. I've seen red shouldered Hawks, ospreys, corn snakes, soft shelled turtles and more. It's secluded with zero noise pollution from main roads," another AllTrails user shared. Serious hikers will also enjoy Owahee Trail, the preserve's longest trail at 26.6 miles out and back. This long-haul hike offers the best open views of cypress wetlands, marshes, and wet prairies. You can find even more scenic multi-use hiking trails just 30 minutes north in Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Florida's lovely state park on the Loxahatchee River.
Learn about this Everglades ecosystem on guided boardwalks
Grassy Waters Preserve has a nature center and guided wooden boardwalks focused on educating the public. The nature center offers rotating exhibits and guides to help visitors learn more about the preserve's natural history, wildlife, and ecosystem. The preserve's scenic boardwalks are also lined with information boards that describe the various flora and fauna in the area. These boardwalks even have rocking chairs so visitors can relax while taking in the natural scenery.
"Such a peaceful hidden gem in Palm Beach County. The boardwalk trails through the wetlands are beautiful, well maintained, and perfect for a relaxing walk while enjoying nature and wildlife. We saw birds, turtles, and even a few gators from a safe distance," one Google user shared. "The nature center staff and volunteers were incredibly friendly and knowledgeable. They took time to explain the exhibits and answer questions, which made the visit even more enjoyable."
Eagle Trail is the most versatile trail in the preserve. Part boardwalk and part rugged terrain, this trail is also the only place where visitors are allowed to fish on a dedicated fishing pier with a required Florida fishing license or launch personal non-motorized boats like canoes and kayaks, into Gator Lake. The preserve also offers educational guided kayak tours on a limited basis. Eagle Trail is a known hotspot for alligators, and paddling can offer additional wildlife spotting opportunities. "Saw a gator in the water as soon as I stepped on the trail. Cool trail but definitely gave me the chills being so close to the water with alligators," one AllTrails user said. This .7-mile trail is open daily to the public, even on holidays. For more wild gator spottings, visit the 5 most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida.