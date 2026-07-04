Nestled In West Palm Beach Is A Scenic Florida Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails, Boardwalks, And Wildlife

The Greater Everglades ecosystem is alive and well in one of South Florida's most developed cities. While West Palm Beach is famous for its pristine coastline, it is also home to a 23-square-mile, 15,000-acre wetlands preserve that is teeming with Florida wildlife. Grassy Waters Preserve is a completely free outdoor hub comprising wetlands, forested hammocks, and tree islands. Managed by the City of West Palm Beach and the Department of Public Utilities Watershed Management Division, this preserve provides drinking water to the local region while welcoming visitors to explore its natural habitats.

Guests can enjoy the preserve's informative nature center, butterfly garden, and five wetland trails with biking, fishing, and paddling opportunities. Many of these trails include scenic and accessible boardwalks that educate and guide visitors through the local flora and fauna found in the region. Native Florida wildlife can be spotted from anywhere inside Grassy Waters Preserve, including various species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and aquatic animals. Given the region's active wildlife, especially its thriving alligator population, neither swimming nor wading, is permitted anywhere inside the preserve. You also cannot use personal watercraft (with one exception), though preserve-owned watercraft is available for educational tours. The preserve also hosts special events that can be found on their public program calendar.

Grassy Waters Preserve is open daily, with trails and parking areas having different open hours. Given its location in West Palm Beach, the preserve is an ideal stop for those on a Florida east coast road trip, especially since this nature haven is just 10 minutes off I-95. Visitors interested in Grassy Waters Preserve flying from out of state should fly into Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) just 20 minutes south of the preserve. Visitors traveling with furry friends should note that no pets are permitted in the preserve.