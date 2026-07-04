Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Mountain Region With Quaint Affordable Towns And Nature Retreats

The Appalachian Mountain region is often portrayed as having remote, impoverished hollers, while Florida is usually shown boasting affluent cities. Yet, these perceptions are becoming increasingly disregarded, as the diversity of this East Coast mountain region — with its quaint, affordable towns — is seeing an influx of retirees who are choosing to forget Florida and head to the hills.

The swelling population of retirees leaving Florida and other places for Appalachia is elevating the economy in quite a few areas and drawing people from crowded beaches to remote nature retreats. According to Appalachia Memories, some of the places retirees are heading include eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina, southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and northern Georgia.

The affordability of the towns in Appalachia includes factors like homeowners' insurance, property prices, and less need for air conditioning. The rising cost of food has been much lower in many states in Appalachia compared to Florida, as shown by Consumer Affairs. Some retirees have also found that healthcare in Appalachia towns is better than they expected.