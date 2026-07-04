Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Mountain Region With Quaint Affordable Towns And Nature Retreats
The Appalachian Mountain region is often portrayed as having remote, impoverished hollers, while Florida is usually shown boasting affluent cities. Yet, these perceptions are becoming increasingly disregarded, as the diversity of this East Coast mountain region — with its quaint, affordable towns — is seeing an influx of retirees who are choosing to forget Florida and head to the hills.
The swelling population of retirees leaving Florida and other places for Appalachia is elevating the economy in quite a few areas and drawing people from crowded beaches to remote nature retreats. According to Appalachia Memories, some of the places retirees are heading include eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina, southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and northern Georgia.
The affordability of the towns in Appalachia includes factors like homeowners' insurance, property prices, and less need for air conditioning. The rising cost of food has been much lower in many states in Appalachia compared to Florida, as shown by Consumer Affairs. Some retirees have also found that healthcare in Appalachia towns is better than they expected.
A selection of Appalachia's quaint retirement towns
A more relaxed lifestyle is combined with a quaint culture throughout southern Appalachia. The smaller towns and cities contain deep history and traditions, and they are filled with historic buildings, antique shops, homemade local cuisine, and kindly hospitality. Rustic yet practical craftsmanship, born of necessity, adds a vintage, old-fashioned touch to Appalachian homes.
Jonesborough, Tennessee's oldest town, has a slew of historic buildings to explore. The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and the annual Jonesborough Days festival will keep you entertained and make you feel welcome in the community. The UNESCO Creative City of Paducah, Kentucky, was listed as the best retirement town in the state by U.S. News and World Report (USNWR). Country charm and craftsmanship are abundant at the National Quilt Museum, and art aficionados can check out the city's Lower Town Arts District.
You'll find culture and quaint charm in Weirton, West Virginia. USNWR named it West Virginia's No. 1 place to retire in 2026, and it sits at second place nationally. You can enjoy an experience similar to the Kentucky Derby at the West Virginia Derby, which has been run for over 50 years.
Relaxing nature retreats throughout the Appalachian East Coast mountain region
One of the perks of retirement is having the time to enjoy nature. The rolling green hills and lush hollows of Appalachia bring nature retreats of all kinds to the region. Those seeking luxury among the trees can experience it at The Lodge at Primland, deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains with golf and horseback riding. Blackberry Mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains offers wellness spa experiences and gourmet cuisine.
Those who enjoy nature from an ecological or spiritual perspective can enjoy yoga and walking labyrinths at Seven Springs, less than an hour south of Knoxville. There's also the Mount Mitchell Eco Retreat, which has workshops and massages at its Healing House, as well as lush mountaintop hiking in the remote peaks of Pisgah National Forest.
The nature retreats and retirement towns are often found within or near Appalachia's old-growth forests. Abundant and often endangered flora and fauna are found throughout this East Coast mountain region. Whichever options you choose for your vacations or retirement, you'll be surrounded by 300 million years of Appalachian ecological diversity and centuries of old-fashioned hospitality.