Live Music, Historic Streets, And Holiday Magic Await In Tennessee's Oldest Town

Tennessee is no stranger to tourist attractions and destination cities. From Knoxville in the east to Memphis in the west, the entire state seems to be full of music, history, and family-friendly activities. Tennessee is also an excellent place to celebrate the holiday season, starting from when the leaves change to a sea of orange and red, perhaps best viewed in the small town of Cosby.

Advertisement

However, while natural beauty abounds, like the "Grand Canyon of the South," Tennessee River Gorge, the Volunteer State is also steeped in American history. Tucked away in the far northeast corner sits Tennessee's oldest town, the town of Jonesborough. Founded before Tennesee even existed, you can feel the weight of history throughout the community, giving the city a remarkable and unique vibe.

But the best time to visit Jonesborough is during the holidays. The entire area goes all-out for Halloween and Christmas, complete with live events, festive decor, and a general sense of mirth and merriment. If you're looking for some old-fashioned holiday magic, pack up the car and head over to Jonesborough.

Advertisement