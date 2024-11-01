Live Music, Historic Streets, And Holiday Magic Await In Tennessee's Oldest Town
Tennessee is no stranger to tourist attractions and destination cities. From Knoxville in the east to Memphis in the west, the entire state seems to be full of music, history, and family-friendly activities. Tennessee is also an excellent place to celebrate the holiday season, starting from when the leaves change to a sea of orange and red, perhaps best viewed in the small town of Cosby.
However, while natural beauty abounds, like the "Grand Canyon of the South," Tennessee River Gorge, the Volunteer State is also steeped in American history. Tucked away in the far northeast corner sits Tennessee's oldest town, the town of Jonesborough. Founded before Tennesee even existed, you can feel the weight of history throughout the community, giving the city a remarkable and unique vibe.
But the best time to visit Jonesborough is during the holidays. The entire area goes all-out for Halloween and Christmas, complete with live events, festive decor, and a general sense of mirth and merriment. If you're looking for some old-fashioned holiday magic, pack up the car and head over to Jonesborough.
A brief history of Jonesborough, Tennessee
While Jonesborough's status as a tourist destination has been overshadowed by bigger cities and attractions in modern times, it used to be the bell of the ball in the late 1700s. In fact, President Andrew Jackson got his start as an attorney in Jonesborough, and the historic Chester Inn welcomed multiple presidents, including Jackson, Polk, and Andrew Johnson.
But Jonesborough's story wasn't always so illustrious. In fact, it was the capital of a completely different state before the United States Congress stepped in. When Jonesborough was founded in 1779, it was still part of North Carolina. However, the residents of the area never felt like they were North Carolinians, so they formed their own state of Franklin (named after Benjamin) in 1784. Unfortunately, because Congress didn't recognize Franklin's statehood, they reverted it back to North Carolina in 1790, and then it became part of Tennessee in 1796.
One significant development that helped reshape Jonesborough happened in 1973. A local teacher named Jimmy Neil Smith invited Appalachian residents to share their stories in a communal setting next to the courthouse. From this event, the International Storytelling Festival was born. In fact, Jonesborough is often referred to as the "Storytelling Capital of the World." It's also fitting that the International Storytelling Center is located next to the Chester Inn, bridging both old and modern history.
How to celebrate the holidays in Jonesborough
Although Tennessee has more than its fair share of family-friendly holiday destinations (like Gatlinburg in the Old Smokey Mountains), Jonesborough is a unique and memorable option for all ages. Live events are abundant throughout the town, or you can simply stroll through the streets and absorb the city's rich history. One of the first events that marks the holiday season is the Storytelling Festival, which happens on the first full weekend of October each year.
The rest of October is full of Halloween-inspired activities, such as Brews and Boos, an old-fashioned spooky radio show at the McKinney Center, and a jack-o-lantern drive-through experience. Plus, it wouldn't be Halloween without spooky (true) ghost stories. The Storytelling Capital of the World hosts tours through the city where guests can hear tales about actual local sites.
From November 25th to December 16th, the city hosts Christmas in Olde Jonesborough. Each weekend boasts a variety of holiday-themed activities, including costume parties, dog-friendly festivities, and the Christmas parade. There's also a full-service Santa's Village and many other family-friendly attractions. The whole city becomes a magical winter wonderland during the season, thanks to the old-fashioned brick buildings that look even better when they're covered in a light layer of snow.