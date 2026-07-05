Florida's Laidback Hill Country Escape Is A Lakeside Gem For Hiking And Boating Under An Hour From Orlando

Orlando is a bustling mecca of theme parks, urban communities, and concrete jungle. Yet there's plenty of nature within a stone's throw of O-town, including lakes, trails, parks, and preserves that invite visitors to embrace and explore the outdoors. Groveland, population 22,000, is an epicenter of such outdoor adventure and a growing suburban city. Located in southern Lake County, which contains more than 1,000 lakes, Groveland boasts several of its own, surrounded by parks, boating access, and natural areas. The city also enjoys proximity to Clermont's Chain of Lakes, hiking trails, and abundant water sports, and has been a designated Dark Sky Community since 2023, with citywide ordinances restricting light pollution.

Despite its small-town, laid-back atmosphere, Groveland has been growing; real estate agents have compared it to Winter Park, another Orlando suburb that expanded. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike and Orlando, just 35 miles due east, makes it feel well-connected. Today, Niche calls Groveland "one of the best places to live in Florida," citing above-average schools, low crime, and a rural feel. For visitors seeking a calm, lake-life-themed respite from Orlando, Groveland fits the bill.

The city was established in the late 1800s by two brothers who processed locally abundant turpentine. Local industry evolved over the years, producing lumber, citrus, tourism, and even perfume. Though Florida's terrain is quite flat, Groveland is set along the central Florida sand ridge, also known as the Lake Wales Ridge, formed in ancient times by rising and falling sea levels, giving the area some elevation.