Florida's Laidback Hill Country Escape Is A Lakeside Gem For Hiking And Boating Under An Hour From Orlando
Orlando is a bustling mecca of theme parks, urban communities, and concrete jungle. Yet there's plenty of nature within a stone's throw of O-town, including lakes, trails, parks, and preserves that invite visitors to embrace and explore the outdoors. Groveland, population 22,000, is an epicenter of such outdoor adventure and a growing suburban city. Located in southern Lake County, which contains more than 1,000 lakes, Groveland boasts several of its own, surrounded by parks, boating access, and natural areas. The city also enjoys proximity to Clermont's Chain of Lakes, hiking trails, and abundant water sports, and has been a designated Dark Sky Community since 2023, with citywide ordinances restricting light pollution.
Despite its small-town, laid-back atmosphere, Groveland has been growing; real estate agents have compared it to Winter Park, another Orlando suburb that expanded. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike and Orlando, just 35 miles due east, makes it feel well-connected. Today, Niche calls Groveland "one of the best places to live in Florida," citing above-average schools, low crime, and a rural feel. For visitors seeking a calm, lake-life-themed respite from Orlando, Groveland fits the bill.
The city was established in the late 1800s by two brothers who processed locally abundant turpentine. Local industry evolved over the years, producing lumber, citrus, tourism, and even perfume. Though Florida's terrain is quite flat, Groveland is set along the central Florida sand ridge, also known as the Lake Wales Ridge, formed in ancient times by rising and falling sea levels, giving the area some elevation.
Scenic hiking and other attractions in Groveland
Groveland declares itself a "City with Natural Charm," and it's located less than 15 miles from Lake Louisa State Park, a paddling and trails retreat featuring 10 lakes, 20 miles of hiking trails, and diverse habitats. The state park straddles another Lake County community: Clermont, Florida's "gem of the hills," another uncrowded lakeside city, is just a 5-minute drive from Groveland.
The area is brimming with excellent hiking trails. Pasture Reserve offers a 3-mile loop as well as links to other trails through former agricultural lands. Meanwhile, some of Central Florida's most ecologically valuable, non-cultivated habitats can be found in the 90 acres comprising the Shelley Forest Preserve, along with a mile of maintained hiking trail. Watch for bald eagles and other threatened bird species in the oak scrub mixed with wetlands. South Lake Trail, just east of town, winds around the Lake Hiawatha Preserve and Lake Minneola, its paved network linking the area to Lake Apopka. It's just 16 miles to Lake Apopka, Florida's underrated shorefront brimming with wildlife and natural beauty.
Wilson Island is one of Groveland's crown jewels. Located in the Palatlakaha River, the 175-acre island rises from the river with a mixed-oak forest and wetlands. Though it's presently privately owned, there's a movement to conserve the area for public lands, with ongoing debate as to its future.
Enjoying the outdoors in the 'City with Natural Charm'
Lake David Park and its namesake 44-acre lake are Groveland's boating hub and community centerpiece. The park includes a skate park, picnic areas, and an outdoor amphitheater, plus a footbridge through the lake's wetlands. There are two boat ramps at Lake David Park, along with trailer parking and a fishing pier. Much of Groveland's additional boating centers around the 17-lake Clermont Chain of Lakes, where visitors can rent pontoons and deck boats. Arnold Brothers Park Boat Ramp offers access to the northern Palatlakaha River, with short hiking trails in the area. Or, you can rent paddle boats and kayaks in Lake Louisa State Park.
For on-land activities, Revolution Adventures is a 230-acre off-roading park just outside Groveland on State Road 33. Encompassing muddy swampland and countryside, it's popular for ATVs and other off-roading vehicles. The park also features angler-friendly waterways for fishing, as well as an archery range. For something a little less raucous, there are several you-pick blueberry farms when in season. Lakeridge Winery in Clermont offers tours, tastings, live music, and events.
Groveland has a small downtown near Lake David Park, featuring a historical society and museum along with several restaurants and businesses. To get here, Groveland is conveniently located along State Road 50 and just 38 miles from its closest airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO). Alternatively, Groveland is only 78 miles northeast of Tampa International Airport (TPA).