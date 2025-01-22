Escape Orlando Crowds At This Nearby Lakeside City Called Florida's 'Gem Of The Hills'

Think of Florida, and most people conjure images of sweeping sand dune beaches, bustling nightlife, or exciting amusement parks. But the Sunshine State has so much more to offer, with stunning scenery ranging from floating down secret natural lazy rivers to kayaking adventures on beautiful lakes. There's a lot to experience out in the real Florida, and few visitors see much of it from inside the walls of amusement park compounds.

Central Florida has an advantage over many other parts of the state: Its location makes it a natural base for exploring. From here, you're only minutes away from the biggest attractions. And you're only an hour and a half from each side of the peninsula — pick between the sprawling Atlantic beaches or the calmer Gulf beaches with their famous emerald-colored water. Welcoming small towns, like underrated and artsy Mount Dora and Clermont, make this area feel like home when you arrive.

Clermont is the largest city in Lake County, and it's a prime location for those looking to make Central Florida a base. Whether for a few day's vacation, a winter escape, or a lifetime as your permanent base, the beautiful lakesides and rolling hills make the perfect spot. The town typifies what makes this part of the world so special — you are close to the excitement, but you're also part of a small community surrounded by nature and a quieter way of life.