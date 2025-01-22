Escape Orlando Crowds At This Nearby Lakeside City Called Florida's 'Gem Of The Hills'
Think of Florida, and most people conjure images of sweeping sand dune beaches, bustling nightlife, or exciting amusement parks. But the Sunshine State has so much more to offer, with stunning scenery ranging from floating down secret natural lazy rivers to kayaking adventures on beautiful lakes. There's a lot to experience out in the real Florida, and few visitors see much of it from inside the walls of amusement park compounds.
Central Florida has an advantage over many other parts of the state: Its location makes it a natural base for exploring. From here, you're only minutes away from the biggest attractions. And you're only an hour and a half from each side of the peninsula — pick between the sprawling Atlantic beaches or the calmer Gulf beaches with their famous emerald-colored water. Welcoming small towns, like underrated and artsy Mount Dora and Clermont, make this area feel like home when you arrive.
Clermont is the largest city in Lake County, and it's a prime location for those looking to make Central Florida a base. Whether for a few day's vacation, a winter escape, or a lifetime as your permanent base, the beautiful lakesides and rolling hills make the perfect spot. The town typifies what makes this part of the world so special — you are close to the excitement, but you're also part of a small community surrounded by nature and a quieter way of life.
A chain of attractions in Clermont
Clermont is about 30 minutes west of downtown Orlando and about an hour and a half northeast of Tampa. Its distance from the super-busy I-4 corridor makes a welcome change from these two booming metropolises. Clermont is a small town of about 44,300 people. But it is growing fast. According to the town's website, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in Central Florida.
The town lies on the shores of Lakes Minneola and Minnehaha. There are 17 lakes in the area, totaling almost 9,000 acres of water to explore. Many of these lakes are connected by creeks and canals to form the Clermont Chain of Lakes. It stretches north to south through the county with paddling blueways, boat ramps, and excellent bass fishing waiting for visitors willing to explore this prime waterfront. The natural land around the lakes makes for excellent on-shore adventures, too. Just south of Clermont, Lake Louisa State Park is a major draw for wildlife viewing, paddling, hiking, and horseback riding.
Clermont is often heralded as one of the best places to live and has been praised as one of America's best lake towns. In contrast to much of the rest of Florida, the area has gently rolling hills. Ride to the top of the historic Citrus Tower for panoramic views of the area. The tower was built in 1956, making it one of the first tourist attractions built in the area. It is still the highest point of view you can get in the entire state, with wraparound views from the top of the 22-story tower.
Making a base in Clermont
What could be better than a small town surrounded by beautiful Florida scenery within easy driving distance of beach-lined coasts and the state's top attractions? Well, it turns out that Clermont has a lot more to offer. The town was founded back in 1884. Back then, it was surrounded by orange groves. Today, the Lakeride Winery and Vineyard are the closest things to those orange groves. It's located 15 minutes north of town off of US 27 and the Florida Turnpike.
A welcome change from Orlando, one of America's least walkable destinations, Clermont makes getting around easy. While spread out, the 19.1-square-mile city is centered around its historic downtown area, which lines State Route 50 and the shores of Lake Minneola. The lakefront is lined with parks and green spaces connected by the South Lake Trail, a multi-use path connecting Clermont to Florida's Coast-to-Coast Trail. The walkable downtown area hosts various dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
Clermont has the climate you might expect from a Central Florida town: mild winters and hot, muggy summers. It has always been a popular winter getaway; with average low temperatures seldom dipping below 50 degrees, it offers a welcome respite from northern climates. The best times of year to plan a visit are March through May and October to November, when high temperatures hover around a comfortable 80 degrees.