Utah's Gateway City Under An Hour From Salt Lake Has Mountain Trails, Golf, And A Historic Main Street
While millions of travelers visit Salt Lake City each year, many overlook nearby Tooele, a small city less than an hour away that offers plenty to explore in its own right. Surrounded by mountain peaks and home to a historic downtown, golf courses, and easy access to hiking trails, Tooele makes for an easy day trip beyond Utah's capital.
Originally inhabited by the people of the Goshute Nation, the area was settled by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the mid-1800s before miners arrived in search of precious metals. The county experienced rapid growth during World War II with the construction of military bases, and today Tooele is home to more than 41,000 residents.
The nearest major airport is Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), about a 40-minute drive northeast. Along the way, travelers pass the Great Salt Lake before arriving in the city framed by the Oquirrh Mountains, whose peaks and canyons provide hiking trails and scenic overlooks just outside town.
Tooele's golf courses and historic Main Street
Tooele's long history is still visible along its charming Main Street, where modern businesses occupy many of the city's early brick buildings. A stroll through downtown reveals landmarks like the 1928 Kirk Hotel, which is one of the oldest and best-preserved buildings of its kind in the city, according to the Utah Historical Society. The former City Hall also has a storied past, originally serving as a courthouse in the late 1800s and now the site of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum. As you explore, you'll find several more historic buildings, making it easy to create your own self-guided walking tour of the city's past.
After strolling through history, hit the links at one of Tooele's golf courses. The Oquirrh Hills Golf Course is on the eastern edge of town, offering golfers mountain views while teeing off. One Google reviewer described Oquirrh Hills as a "Great course, great staff. Course is well maintained. Front 9 is an old classic tree lined design. Back 9 is more link style course."
The other course in town is the Overlake Golf Club, which is open to members and the public and is located at the north end of town. A golfer on Google found it to be a nice surprise, saying they "Had no clue about this hidden little gem. Course is in great condition and offers plenty of challenges." If there's inclement weather, or if you simply want to practice off-course, Tooele boasts an indoor golf simulator at Private Links Utah.
The scenic mountain hiking trails near Tooele
The Oquirrh mountain range to the east of Tooele not only provides scenic views from town, but also valley views from its peaks and numerous hiking trails. The Dark Trail is an easy hike stretching a little over 3 miles long, located just south of Tooele following along Settlement Canyon Road. When you reach the end, you can continue to its neighbor, the Upper Dark Trail, which is just over 4 miles long and takes you into the wooded canyon, where hikers sometimes encounter grazing cows.
For a more challenging trek that will take you to a higher elevation, the Butterfield Peak trail is a little over 20 minutes from town and is a spot that locals appreciate for its peace and scenery, with a hiker on AllTrails stating, "Wonderful hidden gem, one of the best short hikes in the valley. It alternates open ridges with beautiful pine forests." Wear sturdy shoes, as it is known for having a sharp incline.
Tooele is a convenient day trip destination that can be paired up with a drive to the scenic lake views at Stockton, 10 minutes to the south. Take your kids to unleash their inner geologist and dig up geodes at the Dugway Geode Beds, where you can find clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst, according to the Bureau of Land Management. On the drive back to Salt Lake City, enjoy views of the rosy pink water at Stansbury Island.