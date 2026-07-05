Utah's Gateway City Under An Hour From Salt Lake Has Mountain Trails, Golf, And A Historic Main Street

Tooele's long history is still visible along its charming Main Street, where modern businesses occupy many of the city's early brick buildings. A stroll through downtown reveals landmarks like the 1928 Kirk Hotel, which is one of the oldest and best-preserved buildings of its kind in the city, according to the Utah Historical Society. The former City Hall also has a storied past, originally serving as a courthouse in the late 1800s and now the site of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum. As you explore, you'll find several more historic buildings, making it easy to create your own self-guided walking tour of the city's past.

After strolling through history, hit the links at one of Tooele's golf courses. The Oquirrh Hills Golf Course is on the eastern edge of town, offering golfers mountain views while teeing off. One Google reviewer described Oquirrh Hills as a "Great course, great staff. Course is well maintained. Front 9 is an old classic tree lined design. Back 9 is more link style course."

The other course in town is the Overlake Golf Club, which is open to members and the public and is located at the north end of town. A golfer on Google found it to be a nice surprise, saying they "Had no clue about this hidden little gem. Course is in great condition and offers plenty of challenges." If there's inclement weather, or if you simply want to practice off-course, Tooele boasts an indoor golf simulator at Private Links Utah.