Between Tampa And Lakeland Is Florida's Former Mine Now Thriving As A Park With Trails, Camping, And A Boardwalk

Phosphate mining was a huge moneymaker in Florida long before theme parks were a thing. The industry has raked in billions of dollars since the 1880s, fueled by the phosphate-rich Bone Valley area in the central part of the state, where deposits of the mineral primarily used to make agricultural fertilizers are abundant. Some of the region's mines have been shuttered over the years and reclaimed in an effort to mitigate the negative environmental impacts of extraction. That's certainly true for the Edward Medard Conservation Park, the lands of which have gotten quite a new lease on life after being stripped for phosphate decades ago.

Situated on the outskirts of Plant City, roughly between Tampa and Lakeland, this stretch of wilds was home to a phosphate mine in the 1960s. The American Cyanamid Company donated its property to the Southwest Florida Water Management District at the end of that decade, and the mining site was filled by the waters of a reservoir built along the Little Alafia River. Before long, one of Hillsborough County's biggest regional parks was born, according to the county.

Edward Medard Conservation Park's 700-acre man-made lake has become a popular spot for boating and paddling today. The trails and boardwalk that wind through the grounds also offer a great vantage point of the lush scenery and native wildlife. Even better, if you want to stay the night, there's a campground set among the trees. The park itself is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the spring and summer months, closing an hour earlier throughout the rest of the year.