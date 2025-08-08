America's Flattest State Brims With Beaches And Some Of The Country's Most Iconic Tourist Destinations
Visitors flock to the Sunshine State for many reasons. Some come to bask in the Florida sun on the many majestic beaches (including South Beach, one of the most famous in the world), and others seek out the thrilling tourist attractions and natural wonders. Everyone has their own reasons for booking a trip to Florida, but one thing is for certain — nobody is coming in search of the world's highest peaks. Compared to the state with the highest elevation, Alaska (which is also America's least visited but is filled with breathtaking parks, mountains, and wildlife), Florida is significantly different. Alaska's highest elevation is over 20,300 feet, while Florida's highest point boasts a meager 345 feet at Britton Hill in DeFuniak Springs. But even as America's flattest state, Florida has many more amenities to offer and has plenty of other categories where it overachieves.
The mild winters don't hurt for visiting, and some people choose to stay for months. Affectionately called snowbirds, these visitors choose to pack up and head south when it gets cold in their northern homes. Even with a longer trip, there's plenty to keep someone occupied. Whether you're going for a long weekend or earning your wings as a snowbird, you won't be lacking things to add to your itinerary when visiting Florida. A variety of destinations offer different vibes, too. Want to ride thrilling rollercoasters, go fishing, lounge on beautiful beaches, party all night, eat yummy seafood, and paddle natural springs? This is one state that offers it all.
Florida's amusement parks and museums
Florida is home to the "Theme Park Capital of the World." In the Orlando area, you can find famous parks like Walt Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld. Legoland is located about an hour away in Winter Haven. Visitors who continue their journey west to Tampa can also enjoy Busch Gardens, filled with animal attractions and thrilling rides. Those who head east from Orlando can visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
The rollercoasters and shows are fun, but at some point, you'll probably want to cool down with some aquatic-fueled fun. That's easy to do because you can also find many family-friendly water parks in Florida. Aquatica, Volcano Bay, and Typhoon Lagoon are just a few of the options in Orlando. If you want to swim with dolphins and have an all-inclusive experience that includes food and drinks, Discovery Cove is a waterpark you'll love. Outside of central Florida, a few other options include Tidal Cove in Aventura, Shipwreck Island Waterpark in Panama City Beach, Big Kahuna's in Destin, and Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral.
The Sunshine State also has over 700 museums. You can visit the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, see the works of surrealist Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, or visit a Pirate and Treasure Museum in St. Augustine — the oldest city in the United States. Auto enthusiasts can also check out the Tallahassee Automobile Museum in the state's capital city.
The Sunshine State has some of the best beaches in the world
Florida has over 800 miles of beaches, and they're all unique. On the state's western side, you'll find the Gulf Coast, covered with pristine, white sand beaches. Here, you'll find Siesta Beach, America's best-ranked beach for 2025, which has some of the world's finest white sand. It is almost 100% pure quartz, and it never gets hot, even under the blazing Florida sun.
The Atlantic coastline is found on the east side of the state. You'll find more waves on the Atlantic Coast, which is home to some iconic surfing destinations like Cocoa Beach, which is great for longboarders and beginners. In New Smyrna Beach, there's an area on the south side of Ponce de Leon Inlet called "the wave magnet." The Atlantic Coast isn't just about surfing, as there's an array of options for families and solo travelers. In Stuart, there's even a cool Florida state park with a beach that's only accessible by boat. The Atlantic coast is also where you'll find the iconic Miami Beach — one of Florida's best beaches for those looking for a party scene.
Both sides of the state have several popular beaches, but there are two other specific regions you may want to consider. The panhandle has an uncrowded stretch of the Gulf Coast with pristine beaches. If exploring underwater marine life is more your thing, you can check out some stunning coral reefs by snorkeling in the Keys.
Nature lovers will love exploring Florida's many natural springs
Sure, people flock to Florida's coastal beaches, but the nature in between them is pretty special, too. Florida also has more than 1,000 natural springs. These are spots where groundwater comes up from below through natural openings. When there's enough discharge, it creates some pretty amazing natural swimming holes. Many of them stay at a constant 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year.
Visitors can find several natural springs where they can take a dip and cool down. If you want to go to an old recreation area with crystalline waters, check out Juniper Springs, about 30 miles east of Ocala. Experienced paddlers will like this spot since it has a 7-mile paddling trail that takes you through ancient trees in a national wilderness area. Those who prefer to see wildlife from a scenic boardwalk can visit Blue Springs State Park in DeBary, where hundreds of manatees call the springs home each winter.
High Springs is about 30 minutes northwest of Gainesville, assuming the title of "Gateway to the Springs" because of its close proximity to many of these aquatic wonders. If you're looking for an area with dazzling springs and magical caverns where you can cave dive, Ginnie Springs is your place. You can do some spring-hopping when you're there, because only 20 minutes away is where you'll find Ichetucknee Springs State Park, which has bright blue swimming holes and Florida wildlife.
Florida's iconic fishing scene
It's easy to understand why Florida is considered the "Fishing Capital of the World." Since it is mostly surrounded by water, many destinations around the state offer prime saltwater fishing opportunities. You'll have no problem finding a charter, but several destinations like Vilano, Juno, and Navarre beaches also have great fishing piers where you can drop a line. Inshore, you can fish for a variety of species like snook and tarpon, while offshore, you have a larger lineup, including grouper, snapper, and mahi mahi. Deep-sea fishing brings even more excitement, and you may be lucky enough to land a wahoo, tuna, or even a sailfish.
Don't forget about all of the freshwater fishing spots in the state's interior as well. Bass, crappie, and sunfish are some of the most common freshwater species you can catch. There are plenty of non-salty places to go fishing in Florida, too — including the opportunity to go fishing at Disney World.
If you're not up for catching dinner, it's ok. There are some really great seafood restaurants in Florida. In addition to the mouthwatering fish you'll find on many menus, you can also sample some of the state's regional food options, such as Key West's unexpected signature seafood dish — conch fritters. Stone crabs, Cuban sandwiches, gator tail, and oysters are great things to add to your list as well. Just make sure to save room for some Key Lime Pie.
Things to know before you visit Florida
It's not too hard to get to Florida if you're flying in. The state has over 20 airports that have commercial service and over 125 public-use airports. Once you've arrived, you can easily rent a car and set out on your Florida journey. If you don't want to drive, you can still visit multiple cities via train service. Amtrak has several stations throughout Florida, and Brightline also offers service between destinations such as Orlando, Miami, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.
Even though Florida isn't the largest state (Alaska wins the prize for that title, too), it is still pretty big and consists of almost 66,000 square miles. With the panhandle, peninsula, and surrounding islands, you'll want to plan out your journey before you go and know the distance between the destinations you want to visit. For example, if you were to drive from the Florida Panhandle to the Keys, you would have to drive around 800 miles. Luckily, no matter which direction your path takes you, there are plenty of things to see along the way, and this is the perfect state to visit if you want to explore multiple destinations that have a wide variety of exciting experiences.