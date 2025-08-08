America's Flattest State Brims With Beaches And Some Of The Country's Most Iconic Tourist Destinations

Visitors flock to the Sunshine State for many reasons. Some come to bask in the Florida sun on the many majestic beaches (including South Beach, one of the most famous in the world), and others seek out the thrilling tourist attractions and natural wonders. Everyone has their own reasons for booking a trip to Florida, but one thing is for certain — nobody is coming in search of the world's highest peaks. Compared to the state with the highest elevation, Alaska (which is also America's least visited but is filled with breathtaking parks, mountains, and wildlife), Florida is significantly different. Alaska's highest elevation is over 20,300 feet, while Florida's highest point boasts a meager 345 feet at Britton Hill in DeFuniak Springs. But even as America's flattest state, Florida has many more amenities to offer and has plenty of other categories where it overachieves.

The mild winters don't hurt for visiting, and some people choose to stay for months. Affectionately called snowbirds, these visitors choose to pack up and head south when it gets cold in their northern homes. Even with a longer trip, there's plenty to keep someone occupied. Whether you're going for a long weekend or earning your wings as a snowbird, you won't be lacking things to add to your itinerary when visiting Florida. A variety of destinations offer different vibes, too. Want to ride thrilling rollercoasters, go fishing, lounge on beautiful beaches, party all night, eat yummy seafood, and paddle natural springs? This is one state that offers it all.