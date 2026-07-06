Florida's Wildlife Refuge Outside Tallahassee Is A Birdwatching Haven With Fishing Spots And Scenic Trails

The Florida Panhandle is home to some of the most beautiful nature preserves in the state. This wild Gulf Coast includes national seashores, forests, wildlife refuges, and more. Just 23 miles outside Florida's state capital of Tallahassee, it boasts over 86,000 acres of federally protected Florida wilderness for visitors to explore. First established in 1931 as one of the first-ever refuges created within the National Wildlife Refuge System, the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is a living example of Florida's history and natural wonder. The St. Marks Lighthouse, which was erected in 1842, is still in operation and open to guests. You can learn about its storied past through exhibits at the refuge's visitor center.

Open year-round during daylight hours with admission fees of just $1 for cyclists and pedestrians ($5 for those coming by car), this refuge is a hub for outdoor recreation in the Big Bend. With 43 miles of shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), visitors can boat, paddle, and fish in the refuge's many wildlife-rich freshwater and saltwater waterways. As a critical wintertime sanctuary for migratory birds, St. Marks is an essential stop for birdwatching enthusiasts. Visitors can expect to spot several birds and native wildlife as they walk along the refuge's many multi-use trails, which accommodate hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. The trails also comprise a significant portion of the National Florida Scenic Trail.

The St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is so large that it's located in three different Florida counties: Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor. Given its proximity to the Sunshine State's capital, it's a great place for travelers to slow down and immerse themselves in Florida's wilderness. Those traveling down the coastal US Highway 98 or visiting the panhandle, especially nature lovers, will want to make time to explore this thriving ecosystem. Out-of-state visitors can come to the area via Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), which is located just 40 minutes north of the refuge.