Florida's Top Sea Life Preserve Is A Stunning Gulf Coast Eco-Park With Boating, Fishing, And Wildlife Viewing

Seagrasses grow in shallow, brackish waters and thrive in protected areas like coves, lagoons, and bays — places with abundant natural light. Though they can be mistaken for seaweed, they're more like land plants with roots, leaves, and flowers. Long, green blades form dense underwater meadows — some so large they can be seen from outer space — and stretch from the sea floor up to the water's surface. Seagrass meadows are considered some of the most productive ecosystems, and serve as marine life nurseries, incubating scallops, trout, crabs, manatees, and sea turtles, and supporting the aquatic food chain, vital anchors of Florida's fishing economy.

A number of boat launches are available in the region, some for nominal fees, and several local operators offer eco-tours and fishing charters. Try Florida Saltwater Flats Fishing Charters out of Steinhatchee Marina or Reel Epic Charters out of Keaton Beach. Econfina Sporting Club, specializing in scallop fishing, and Southern Escape Charters also run a variety of tours in the Big Bend area. If you're navigating with your own boat, avoid anchoring or motoring through the seagrass beds to help preserve these sensitive ecosystems. Under Florida law, you can incur steep fines for damaging these aquatic species.

Unfortunately, many seagrass beds have been damaged by pollution, boating, development, and warming waters. The same issue is occurring in places like the Caribbean, where unchecked nutrient runoff has fueled sargassum algae growth, creating massive blooms that threaten marine life and the region's pristine beaches. Protecting Florida's seagrass meadows through preserves like Big Bend is essential. These ecosystems not only support biodiversity and local economies but also help restore balance to the oceans and climate.