This Thriving East Coast City Near Charleston Offers River Views, Lively Arts, And Outlet Shopping

In South Carolina's Lowcountry, the city of Charleston is known for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful architecture. While there's plenty to do in Charleston, drive about 10 to 15 minutes north of downtown, and you'll reach North Charleston, which has plenty of charm of its own. Home to Charleston International Airport (CHS), North Charleston used to be an industrial hub, but it has evolved into a destination well worth visiting, with bargain shopping, a thriving arts scene, and scenic river views.

This city is bordered by the Ashley River and the Cooper River. For river views, head to Riverfront Park along the Cooper River. Opened in 2005, the park occupies part of the former Charleston Naval Base, which operated from 1901 to 1996. At the park, you'll find the Greater Charleston Naval Base Memorial, where you can learn more about the area's history. You can also see several restored historic homes originally built for naval officers. Some of the properties, including the Admiral's House, are available to rent for weddings and other events.

Paths take you beneath old oak trees, some thick with Spanish moss, and out along the river. One of the park's landmarks is the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge, an 800-foot-long bridge with two 55-foot arches. There's also a free splash pad, which can be ideal in the summer when the temperatures and humidity run high, and you can fish from the pier. If you want to dine with a river view, MOMO sits inside the park and serves classic Lowcountry favorites such as shrimp and grits, pimento cheese and pickles, and fried chicken.