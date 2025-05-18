One Of South Carolina's Most Romantic Escapes Is A Charleston Garden With Miles Of Lush Walking Trails

Just like Florida's oldest tourist attraction, the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, Magnolia Plantation has a long historical background. However, while places like the Sunken Gardens are rooted in botanical curiosity and early tourism, Magnolia's history is entwined with the legacy of the Deep South, a region shaped by war, slavery, and the painful complexities of America's past.

The Drayton family acquired the mansion in the 1600s, and by the end of the Civil War, they had grown their plantation to nearly 1,700 acres. Today, visitors can step inside the house and explore the legacy of the Draytons. Guided tours offer a closer look at the family's role in shaping the plantation, from its agricultural success to its deep ties to slavery. The experience is what visitors call informative and sobering, as it sheds light on the lives of the enslaved individuals who built and sustained the estate across generations.

Then, you can visit four restored slave cabins, which offer a powerful glimpse into the lives of the enslaved people who lived and worked on the plantation during the Civil War era. While Magnolia Plantation was undeniably part of a painful and oppressive history, the estate now chooses to confront that legacy directly, honoring those forced to labor in the rice fields, the house, and the gardens.