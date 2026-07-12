North Dakota's 'Walleye Capital Of The World' Is A Dazzling Lake City Full Of Recreation And Festivals

Walleye are among the most popular game fish in the U.S., as evidenced by the number of places that claim to offer the best walleye fishing in the world. Lake of the Woods, which spans both Minnesota and Canada, calls itself the "Walleye Capital of the World", as do Port Clinton on Ohio's Lake Erie and Garrison, Minnesota, on Mille Lacs Lake. But another town makes a compelling case: Garrison, North Dakota. It even has a golden 26-foot fiberglass statue named Wally the Walleye to back up the claim. The dazzling Lake where anglers chase these prized fish is Lake Sakakawea, also known as North Dakota's "ocean." But Garrison offers much more than fishing, with year-round outdoor recreation and festivals.

Garrison, with a population of about 1,500, is in central North Dakota, about 75 miles north of the state capitol of Bismarck. The city's main draw is its location along the northern shore of Lake Sakakawea. Clocking in at 368,000 acres, it's the third-largest man-made reservoir in the U.S. Stretching about 180 miles with roughly 1,500 miles of shoreline, the lake offers seemingly endless opportunities to explore.

So why are walleye such a sought-after game fish? Native to Canada and the Upper Midwest, the freshwater fish are prized for both their taste and the challenge they present to anglers. Garrison's claim to the title of "Walleye Capital of the World" isn't just wishful thinking. It's based on consistent results driven by the combination of sheer abundance and the enviable size of the catch. Anglers regularly land walleye weighing 3 to 8 pounds, with trophy catches stretching 23 to 32 inches. The prime fishing season on Lake Sakakawea begins in early May and lasts through October.