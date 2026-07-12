North Dakota's 'Walleye Capital Of The World' Is A Dazzling Lake City Full Of Recreation And Festivals
Walleye are among the most popular game fish in the U.S., as evidenced by the number of places that claim to offer the best walleye fishing in the world. Lake of the Woods, which spans both Minnesota and Canada, calls itself the "Walleye Capital of the World", as do Port Clinton on Ohio's Lake Erie and Garrison, Minnesota, on Mille Lacs Lake. But another town makes a compelling case: Garrison, North Dakota. It even has a golden 26-foot fiberglass statue named Wally the Walleye to back up the claim. The dazzling Lake where anglers chase these prized fish is Lake Sakakawea, also known as North Dakota's "ocean." But Garrison offers much more than fishing, with year-round outdoor recreation and festivals.
Garrison, with a population of about 1,500, is in central North Dakota, about 75 miles north of the state capitol of Bismarck. The city's main draw is its location along the northern shore of Lake Sakakawea. Clocking in at 368,000 acres, it's the third-largest man-made reservoir in the U.S. Stretching about 180 miles with roughly 1,500 miles of shoreline, the lake offers seemingly endless opportunities to explore.
So why are walleye such a sought-after game fish? Native to Canada and the Upper Midwest, the freshwater fish are prized for both their taste and the challenge they present to anglers. Garrison's claim to the title of "Walleye Capital of the World" isn't just wishful thinking. It's based on consistent results driven by the combination of sheer abundance and the enviable size of the catch. Anglers regularly land walleye weighing 3 to 8 pounds, with trophy catches stretching 23 to 32 inches. The prime fishing season on Lake Sakakawea begins in early May and lasts through October.
Garrison is full of activities beyond fishing
Fishing may be the biggest draw, but there's a lot more to Garrison than just chasing walleye. Fort Stevenson State Park, set on a peninsula jutting into Lake Sakakawea, is a huge resource for activities. Within its 549 acres, you'll find bike rentals, boat rentals, two marinas, a swim beach, and 10 miles of multiuse trails. There's also a replica of the fort's original guardhouse that contains a museum with historical exhibits. If you're planning a full day of fun in the park, consider bringing some gear to enhance your adventure. The current daily permit fee to enter the park is $7.
Away from the state park, Garrison has many other diversions to keep you moving. Golfers can hit the links at Garrison Golf Course, where you'll find nine holes along with a driving range and golf simulator. If you prefer to experience the landscape in a purely natural setting, head over to the Audubon National Wildlife Refuge to interact with the native flora and fauna. It's an excellent spot for bird watching, so make sure you get the best view with some top-quality binoculars.
Winters in North Dakota aren't for the cold-averse, but if you enjoy getting out in the crisp air and snow, Garrison has you covered. The Garrison Ice Skating Rink has both indoor and outdoor rinks and can even provide ice skates. At Fort Stevenson State Park, you can rent cross-country skis and explore the extensive trail system. Finally, if you want a bit of an adrenaline rush, head out on the 147-mile Sakakawea Fencestretchers Snowmobile Trail for a full day of excitement.
Garrison comes alive with year-round festivals and events
When it's time to slow down and enjoy the richness of Garrison, there are multiple festivals and events throughout the year. On Memorial Day Weekend, head to Fort Stevenson for the annual Sky Fest, a kite festival featuring activities like kite-building and professional stunt demonstrations. The park also hosts events like the German-themed Oktober Family Fest, and for history buffs, there's the Annual Frontier Military Days, where you'll be transported to the 1870's for a taste of military camp life.
During the summer, the town hums with activity. August brings Harvest Market on Main, where local produce and goods are on offer each Tuesday. Also in August, the cleverly named Aw Shucks! Corn Fest & Party in the Park brings everyone together for free corn on the cob, a classic car show, corn-shucking and watermelon-eating contests, and live music. In the winter, the streets of Garrison come alive for the Dickens Village Festival, when downtown is transformed into a quaint scene from the Victorian era. Taking place on weekends in late November and early December, you can watch Charles Dickens-themed plays, ride in a horse-drawn carriage or aboard the double-decker "Queen Elizibus," and sample food from street vendors, among many other experiences.
The closest commercial airport to Garrison is Minot International Airport (MOT), approximately 49 miles due north. Lodging options are fairly limited, but a few motels, inns, and vacation rentals are available. One standout is The Cabernet Inn, which offers five guest rooms in a fully restored house built in 1917. RVers will find several campgrounds, including Sakakawea RV Park with 76 full-hookup sites and Fort Stevenson State Park with over 100 campsites.