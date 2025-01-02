North Dakota's 'Ocean' Is A Wildly Underrated Lake With Miles Of Breathtaking Shoreline

North Dakota, often considered a flyover state, is a hidden Midwestern gem waiting to be discovered. Although one of the least visited states — only 15% of Americans report having explored it — this underrated destination offers a blend of natural beauty, history, and culture. From Fargo, the state's largest city filled with intriguing attractions, to remote treasures like Little Missouri State Park offering scenic trails and cozy cabins, North Dakota invites visitors to embrace its rugged charm. The stunning Badlands and Theodore Roosevelt National Park — the state's only National Park — offer dramatic landscapes, wildlife, and endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

Among its most surprising destinations is Lake Sakakawea, a man-made reservoir so vast it feels like an ocean. Stretching 180 miles across a staggering 300,000 acres, it boasts 1,320 miles of shoreline, rivaling the coastline of some seaside destinations. With water extending as far as the eye can see and cliffs reminiscent of Portugal's Algarve region, this lake is a hidden wonder in a landlocked Upper Midwest state.

Lake Sakakawea (within Lake Sakakawea State Park) is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike, offering activities like boating, fishing, and watersports. The surrounding region is also home to state parks, hiking trails, and campgrounds, making it a destination where visitors can connect with nature while enjoying modern amenities. Whether you are looking for recreation or a chance to discover North Dakota's unexpected beauty, Lake Sakakawea and its surrounding area provide days of adventure.