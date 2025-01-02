North Dakota's 'Ocean' Is A Wildly Underrated Lake With Miles Of Breathtaking Shoreline
North Dakota, often considered a flyover state, is a hidden Midwestern gem waiting to be discovered. Although one of the least visited states — only 15% of Americans report having explored it — this underrated destination offers a blend of natural beauty, history, and culture. From Fargo, the state's largest city filled with intriguing attractions, to remote treasures like Little Missouri State Park offering scenic trails and cozy cabins, North Dakota invites visitors to embrace its rugged charm. The stunning Badlands and Theodore Roosevelt National Park — the state's only National Park — offer dramatic landscapes, wildlife, and endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Among its most surprising destinations is Lake Sakakawea, a man-made reservoir so vast it feels like an ocean. Stretching 180 miles across a staggering 300,000 acres, it boasts 1,320 miles of shoreline, rivaling the coastline of some seaside destinations. With water extending as far as the eye can see and cliffs reminiscent of Portugal's Algarve region, this lake is a hidden wonder in a landlocked Upper Midwest state.
Lake Sakakawea (within Lake Sakakawea State Park) is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike, offering activities like boating, fishing, and watersports. The surrounding region is also home to state parks, hiking trails, and campgrounds, making it a destination where visitors can connect with nature while enjoying modern amenities. Whether you are looking for recreation or a chance to discover North Dakota's unexpected beauty, Lake Sakakawea and its surrounding area provide days of adventure.
Outdoor recreation and wildlife at Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea is a hub for outdoor adventure both on the water and on land. Hikers can enjoy a 3.6-mile segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail, which offers stunning views of the lake as part of a much larger trail system spanning eight states and crossing over 4,800 miles. The 4.4-mile Shoreline Trail is another great option, featuring flat terrain that is ideal for visitors of all ages.
The lake's expansive beaches rival those found along the Pacific coast, providing perfect spots to go kayaking, swimming, sunbathing, or picnicking. The east side of the park is particularly family-friendly, with calm waters and sandy stretches. Boating enthusiasts will find the marina well equipped with a boat ramp, fuel, a store, and restrooms — everything needed for a seamless outing.
Lake Sakakawea is also a paradise for birdwatchers, with its unique ecology supporting a wide range of shorebirds and waterfowl. Over bird 100 species can be spotted here, including geese, gulls, ducks, flycatchers, and kingbirds. Mammals such as white-tailed deer and beavers are frequently sighted in the area as well. For those interested in hunting, regulated opportunities are available for turkey, pheasants, and grouse in designed areas around the lake.
Visiting the Garrison Dam and fishing at Lake Sakakawea State Park
Lake Sakakawea was created alongside the Garrison Dam, one of the largest in the United States. Built and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dam provides vital hydroelectric power, prevents flooding, and supports local industries. Visitors can take organized tours of the dam to learn more about its role in the region. Nearby, the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium offers an engaging option for wet-weather days, where families can discover how the Missouri River is re-stocked with its plentiful fish supplies. The 2.8-mile River Loop and Wetlands Trail provides further exploration of the area on foot.
Anglers flock to Lake Sakakawea for its thriving ecosystem, which includes Chinook salmon, walleye, smallmouth bass, and northern pike. The park's marina offers bait, supplies, and convenient access to the water for a fishing trip. Be sure to check North Dakota's fishing regulations and secure a fishing license before heading out. For a unique challenge, spearfishing is also allowed here. Numerous campgrounds around the park provide facilities for a comfortable stay, including water, electricity, and showers.
Whether you're pitching a tent, parking an RV, or renting a quaint lakeside cabin, Lake Sakakawea State Park has accommodations for every type of visitor.