Secret Beaches You'd Be Thrilled To Find In The Caribbean

Comprised of thousands of islands, the Caribbean is home to some of North America's most mesmerizing national parks, best coral reefs, and, of course, the golden fleece of every sun-drenched holiday: beaches that have largely avoided overdevelopment. That's not to say some of these islands aren't crowded, but with a bit of effort, it's still possible to escape the masses and discover unspoiled beauty in this region.

While the beaches on this list are not literal secrets, they see fewer crowds, are more remote or harder to access, and offer a variety of experiences. From snorkeling near coral reefs and relaxing on quiet stretches of white sand to exploring volcanic black-sand shores and reaching remote coastal areas by hiking or by boat, each provides a different way to see some of the Caribbean's less-developed coastlines.