Secret Beaches You'd Be Thrilled To Find In The Caribbean
Comprised of thousands of islands, the Caribbean is home to some of North America's most mesmerizing national parks, best coral reefs, and, of course, the golden fleece of every sun-drenched holiday: beaches that have largely avoided overdevelopment. That's not to say some of these islands aren't crowded, but with a bit of effort, it's still possible to escape the masses and discover unspoiled beauty in this region.
While the beaches on this list are not literal secrets, they see fewer crowds, are more remote or harder to access, and offer a variety of experiences. From snorkeling near coral reefs and relaxing on quiet stretches of white sand to exploring volcanic black-sand shores and reaching remote coastal areas by hiking or by boat, each provides a different way to see some of the Caribbean's less-developed coastlines.
Pigeon Island, St. Lucia
Pigeon Island is St. Lucia's coastal national park with a historic fort and breezy beaches. The island is connected to St. Lucia by a causeway, which has created a slim bank of white sand that is canopied by deep green palm trees and lapped by crystalline blue waters. Visitors can expect a quieter atmosphere at Pigeon Island Beach, often overlooked in favor of the more famous Reduit Beach across the bay, which pulls in the crowds. Side note: if you can pry yourself away from the sand, the island is dotted with ruins worth exploring.
Bottom Bay, Barbados
Hemmed in by cliffs on Barbados' southeastern coast, Bottom Bay feels hidden from the island's busier beach destinations to the west. Reached by descending a staircase carved into the cliffs, the secluded stretch of white sand is largely removed from the resorts and crowds found elsewhere on the island. The waves can be strong, though, due to the shape of the bay, so swimming out in the deep turquoise waters is not recommended. While there are no beach bars or major facilities, local vendors are often found near the steps selling drinks, snacks, and fresh coconuts.
Little Bay Beach, Anguilla
We recommend leaving as early as you can to reach Anguilla's Little Bay Beach, as it requires a bit of effort to reach. This quiet cove has no facilities but offers a vibrant marine environment, where Funseaker Yachting notes that snorkelers can spot sea turtles, angelfish, and colorful parrotfish. Little Bay Beach is accessible via a steep scramble down a cliff, assisted by a rope, or by kayak or boat from nearby Crocus Bay.
Sun Bay Playa, Vieques, Puerto Rico
This lengthy crescent moon of a beach, Sun Bay Playa, isn't hidden per se, but it's tucked away on the smaller island of Vieques, only accessible by local ferry from Puerto Rico's mainland. Thanks to that extra step, this beach is quieter and less crowded than the main island's more popular stretches of sand. Its impressive size means you'll have quiet corners to yourself, particularly if you visit on a weekday. It's also the most family-friendly on our list as it has food stalls and facilities to shower and change.
Mount Wynne Beach, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tucked away from the resort beaches of St. Vincent, the volcanic Mount Wynne Beach remains one of the island's quieter stretches of shoreline. Its ash-colored sand is often quiet, aside from the occasional stop by a Pirates of the Caribbean boat tour. Snorkelers can explore reefs near either end of the bay. Just a 30-minute drive from Kingstown, the beach has a handful of picnic spots but no restaurants, shops, or other amenities, so visitors should come prepared.
Anse Noire, Martinique
A small beach on Martinique's southwest coast, Anse Noire is another volcanic beach known for its dark sand and calm waters. The bay is hidden away down a staircase of 130 steps and is so secluded that there's very little there. It's another great bay for snorkeling, andit's not unusual to spot sea turtles near the shore. Plus, as it is sheltered from the wilds of the sea, it's a lovely beach for a swim. Anse Noire is frequented by locals, but if you go on a weekday, it tends to be quiet.
Playa Frontón, Dominican Republic
One of the Dominican Republic's best-kept secrets thanks to the hike that's required to reach it, Playa Fronton's pale white sands and crystal blue water complement the secluded atmosphere. There are no amenities or services, so come prepared with water and snacks to enjoy on the shore, surrounded by towering black cliffs and rocks. For non-hikers, the beach is accessible by boat too, with tours available from the nearby village of Las Galeras.
Klein Curaçao Beach, Curaçao
While getting to the islet of Klein Curaçao requires a boat, once on land, visitors can enjoy the uncrowded sands of one of the longest beaches in Curaçao. Beyond the shoreline are coral reefs, and the excellent water clarity makes this a popular spot for snorkeling. Apart from Klein Curaçao Beach and a pink 19th-century lighthouse, the islet has no permanent residents, making for a quiet excursion from the main island.