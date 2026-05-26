St. Lucia's Coastal Caribbean National Park Offers A Historic Fort, Trails, And Breezy Beaches

With its towering volcanic Pitons, azure beaches, and tropical rainforests, St. Lucia deserves a spot on every traveler's bucket list. And one of its must-visit destinations is its coastal national park, Pigeon Island National Park. Initially a separate island, and connected to St. Lucia's mainland in the early 1970s, Pigeon Island became the country's first official national park in 1979. Now, the 44-acre preserve is a coastal gem, with forested hiking trails and pristine swimming beaches — not to mention a unique history.

Originally home to Indigenous people, over the centuries, Pigeon Island became a base for pirates, and then the French and British militaries. Some of its most pivotal history came in the late 1700s, when the island played a key role in the Battle of the Saintes, leaving the British with control of Pigeon Island, and much of the West Indies. While visiting the national park, don't miss a visit to the Pigeon Island Museum and Interpretive Centre, open on weekdays, a small museum offering insight into the land's past.

According to the national park website, entry to the national park is $10 for everyone aged 13 and up, but prices are in the process of being adjusted. At the time of writing, the park is temporarily closed due to the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, but it will reopen to the public on May 26, 2026. The park is typically open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with last entry at 4:15. From Hewanorra International Airport, on the island's southern border, it's about a 90-minute drive to Pigeon Island National Park. Boat trips are also available from Castries and Rodney Bay.