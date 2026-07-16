Canada's 'Houseboat Capital' Is A Breathtaking Lakeside Locale With Endless Outdoor Fun

It's easy for a town like Sicamous to be overlooked in British Columbia, a province that boasts world-class destinations spanning from the Canadian Rockies in the east to the Pacific coast in the west. While this small town doesn't have the name recognition of the province's more famous locales, Sicamous does have a reputation as being the houseboat capital of Canada. It's a small town sitting on a thin channel that connects Mara and Shuswap Lakes, offering dreamy houseboat stays, fun on the water, and boundless outdoor activities.

According to Canada.com, there are over 300 houseboats in the area (the largest number in all of Canada), offering cabin-style accommodations with all the perks of maritime mobility. Anchor near shore, sleep to the sound of the waves, and wake up to the peace of this rural glacial valley. From there, spend the day floating the lake. Maybe explore the shoreline on a kayak, enjoy lunch on the boat deck, stop for some hiking, or play a round of golf. Then spend the evening watching the sun slide behind the forested hills as you sit around a campfire on the beach.

Located between Vancouver and Calgary, it's around a 5.5-hour drive from either large city, or the international airport in Kelowna is a quick 90 minutes south. It's rural Canada, so you'll have to drive, but luckily, Sicamous sits at the convergence of two highways (Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97A). It's a bit out of the way, but that is part of the appeal. Sicamous is the gateway to relaxing, and 120-square-mile Shuswap Lake offers unforgettable houseboating vacations, days on the water, and remote Canadian adventure in every direction.