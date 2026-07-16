Canada's 'Houseboat Capital' Is A Breathtaking Lakeside Locale With Endless Outdoor Fun
It's easy for a town like Sicamous to be overlooked in British Columbia, a province that boasts world-class destinations spanning from the Canadian Rockies in the east to the Pacific coast in the west. While this small town doesn't have the name recognition of the province's more famous locales, Sicamous does have a reputation as being the houseboat capital of Canada. It's a small town sitting on a thin channel that connects Mara and Shuswap Lakes, offering dreamy houseboat stays, fun on the water, and boundless outdoor activities.
According to Canada.com, there are over 300 houseboats in the area (the largest number in all of Canada), offering cabin-style accommodations with all the perks of maritime mobility. Anchor near shore, sleep to the sound of the waves, and wake up to the peace of this rural glacial valley. From there, spend the day floating the lake. Maybe explore the shoreline on a kayak, enjoy lunch on the boat deck, stop for some hiking, or play a round of golf. Then spend the evening watching the sun slide behind the forested hills as you sit around a campfire on the beach.
Located between Vancouver and Calgary, it's around a 5.5-hour drive from either large city, or the international airport in Kelowna is a quick 90 minutes south. It's rural Canada, so you'll have to drive, but luckily, Sicamous sits at the convergence of two highways (Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97A). It's a bit out of the way, but that is part of the appeal. Sicamous is the gateway to relaxing, and 120-square-mile Shuswap Lake offers unforgettable houseboating vacations, days on the water, and remote Canadian adventure in every direction.
Houseboating and lake vibes in Sicamous, British Columbia
Houseboating in rural Canada is naturally a thing for the summer months, and rentals often go from April to October. There are a few companies operating here that offer hundreds of boats with a vast range of sizes and styles, depending on how many are in your group, from small family cruisers to larger vessels that sleep over 20 and feature three decks, a barbecue grill, and an eight-person hot tub. And while taking a large boat out on the lake can seem daunting, experience isn't necessary. The only requirement is being over 19 with a valid driver's license, and the local rental spots, like Twin Anchors, will give a thorough lesson in all things houseboating.
Once aboard, it's all about enjoying the experience on the water and exploring the 620-plus miles of the lake's shoreline. When you're not hiking some of the rugged hills only accessible by boat, you can swim in the crisp water or bring along a rented paddleboard or kayak to explore. Copper Island, just under a mile offshore, is a great stop for some hiking and sweeping views of the tree-covered valley.
The Shark Shack offers another unique experience in this region of British Columbia. Situated where the four long arms of Shuswap Lake meet, it's the only floating restaurant in the region. If you're not in the mood to cook, you can tie up to this man-made oasis and enjoy its bar-style fare and drinks, and then grab a piece of merch to take home. Back on shore, Sicamous offers more restaurants, beaches, and parks, while the shoreline is dotted with destinations accessible with or without a boat.
Outdoor fun on and off Shuswap Lake
If you aren't into boating or are looking to dock the vessel and kick back, the town of Sicamous is a breathtaking lakeside destination in its own right. There are a number of hotels downtown, while various campgrounds line the miles of surrounding lakeshore. Mara Lake RV Park & Campground sits south of Sicamous and features RV and tent sites, a seasonal general store, and beach access with watercraft for rent — don't forget those important DIY camping hacks that instantly improve your adventure.
Off the water, it's still all about lake vibes. Right in town, just off the Trans Canada Highway, is Sicamous Beach Park (pictured above). It's an ideal spot for warm afternoons on the lake, with a nice stretch of sand, a floating dock, spaces for picnics, a splash park, volleyball courts, and more. Flockies Beach is another spot just south of Sicamous, but there's plenty of outdoor action beyond the sand.
As it's the houseboat capital of Canada, many places are reachable by land or water. Whether you've got the must-have travel gear for golf vacations or not, The MaraHills Golf Course is just minutes from Sicamous, with a dock for seafaring visitors and 18 holes perched above the lake. Margaret Falls is a short hike from the lakeshore, mountain bike trails weave through the forested hills, and the Sunnybrae Winery has a tasting room with mountain views that is also reachable by boat or car. And that's just the tip of the Sicamous outdoor activity iceberg. For another charming town nearby, stop by Enderby, Canada's pretty Okanagan city, another uncrowded lake locale.