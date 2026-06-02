Canada's Pretty Little Okanagan City Is An Uncrowded Lake Locale With Charming Downtown Shops
Most people passing through the Okanagan Valley are headed somewhere like Kelowna, Kamloops, or Oliver, the wine capital of Canada. On the way, they often pass the lesser-known city of Enderby and miss out on a lakeside gem.
One of British Columbia's smallest cities, with a population of just over 3,000, Enderby sits on the Shuswap River, surrounded by forested mountains and dramatic volcanic bluffs. Enderby earned its city status back in 1905, when its size relative to the surrounding frontier made the designation more appropriate. Today, the rules in B.C. require population centers with more than 5,000 residents to be classified as a city, but Enderby got grandfathered in long before that distinction existed. (This is also how nearby Greenwood, B.C., became one of the smallest cities in the world.)
Enderby has everything that draws travelers to the more popular Okanagan destinations, including swimmable lakes, river access, and an epic hike, but without the crowds. Its walkable downtown features boutiques and a weekly farmers' market, making it easy to spend a few hours or an entire weekend. About five hours from Vancouver, B.C., and six hours from Calgary, Alberta, it's an easy detour to add to your road trip route.
Exploring the Enderby Cliffs, Shuswap River, and nearby lakes
Hikers should head north of the city to Enderby Cliffs Park to explore the volcanic landscape overlooking the Shuswap River. The six-hour trail to the summit is moderately challenging but more than worth it for the views. Note there are occasional bear sightings around Enderby, so pack safety gear and brush up on what to do if you see a bear while out hiking, so you're prepared.
Down below, the Shuswap River runs through the heart of the district and is the main attraction for most outdoorsy visitors. W.J. Tuey Regional Park is a local favorite for swimming and lazy summer afternoons — you can even walk there from downtown in about 30 minutes. You can rent your own tubes and kayaks or join a guided kayaking trip with Shuswap River Experience to various points along the river.
Enderby also has some stunning nearby lakes. Mabel Lake is about a half-hour drive from downtown, with crisp water, sandy shorelines, and several annual fishing derbies. Camp or book a lakeside cabin at the Mabel Lake Resort, about 30 minutes from Enderby, for instant access to the 22-mile-long lake and lively watersports like wakeboarding and waterskiing. Closer to town, Gardom Lake is the polar opposite — a serene spot where gas- and even electric-powered watercraft are restricted. Keen anglers can find a healthy population of rainbow trout and largemouth bass, and you'll almost certainly spot one of the resident western painted turtles. You may even notice "turtle crossing" signs on your way to the lake, so keep your eyes on the road!
Exploring downtown Enderby
Enderby's downtown fits into a few blocks and has several independent shops, from a jeweller's that's been around since 1947 and a children's boutique to a charming flower and gift shop. If you're looking for thrift finds, you can check out Jan's Boutique and the South Enderby Flea Market, where you can hunt for clothing, books, and antique furniture. Time your visit to the Friday farmers' market between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for local art, seasonal produce, baked goods, wine, and more. If you're willing to go a little further to the outskirts of town, Heaven In Earth Pottery's studio gallery is about a 10-minute drive north.
For history buffs, the Enderby and District Museum offers a free, printable map for a self-guided walking tour that takes you to historical buildings around town, giving you a solid look at the city's logging and agricultural roots. You can also stroll over to Belvidere Park, which is a nice spot for birdwatching or a scenic picnic. If you stay the night in or around Enderby, make sure you visit the Starlight Drive-In. This small city might be a surprising spot for North America's largest drive-in screen, but with very little light pollution, it's actually an ideal location.
While Enderby is full of charm, it's not full of hotels. With just a couple of moderately rated motels and inns, your best bet is to base yourself north in the town of Salmon Arm. However, Enderby has two great riverside campsites for tents and RVs. The aptly named Riverside RV Park and Campground and Quilakwa RV and Campground have sites starting around $25.