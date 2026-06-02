Canada's Pretty Little Okanagan City Is An Uncrowded Lake Locale With Charming Downtown Shops

Most people passing through the Okanagan Valley are headed somewhere like Kelowna, Kamloops, or Oliver, the wine capital of Canada. On the way, they often pass the lesser-known city of Enderby and miss out on a lakeside gem.

One of British Columbia's smallest cities, with a population of just over 3,000, Enderby sits on the Shuswap River, surrounded by forested mountains and dramatic volcanic bluffs. Enderby earned its city status back in 1905, when its size relative to the surrounding frontier made the designation more appropriate. Today, the rules in B.C. require population centers with more than 5,000 residents to be classified as a city, but Enderby got grandfathered in long before that distinction existed. (This is also how nearby Greenwood, B.C., became one of the smallest cities in the world.)

Enderby has everything that draws travelers to the more popular Okanagan destinations, including swimmable lakes, river access, and an epic hike, but without the crowds. Its walkable downtown features boutiques and a weekly farmers' market, making it easy to spend a few hours or an entire weekend. About five hours from Vancouver, B.C., and six hours from Calgary, Alberta, it's an easy detour to add to your road trip route.