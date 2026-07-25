Just Outside Allentown Is A Charming Pennsylvania Escape With Sprawling Lehigh Valley Parks And Recreation

The largest of Upper Macungie's many parks, at 165 acres, Grange Park offers an array of recreational options, with fields for baseball, football, lacrosse, and soccer, and courts for basketball and pickleball. Its playground gives kids all manner of things to climb or slide down, and a membership-only splash park will keep them cool in the summer. And there are even two fenced-in, off-leash dog parks, for both the little guys and the big boys. Almost as big is Upper Macungie Park, which features over 150 acres for recreation, including a disc golf course, a playground, baseball fields, and a volleyball court.

Perhaps Upper Macungie's most scenic park, Fogelsville Dam Park's 50 acres include paths that some might consider among Pennsylvania's best hiking trails, passing Hassen Creek and the dam the park is named after. Its Hassen Creek Nature Trail is an easy mile-long hike to a scenic waterfall that flows over that dam, with a 4.4 rating on AllTrails. You can fish in the creek while you're there, but no swimming. Apple Park also offers fishing at its three ponds, along with a tennis court and tables for picnics. Tennis is on the menu at the small Blue Barn Park as well, along with a basketball court.

Earl Adams Memorial Park in the village of Breinigsville stands out for a few reasons. It offers a few of the active sports, with baseball and softball fields and courts for basketball and sand volleyball, but it also has horseshoe pits and an outdoor chess table. Its playground has a ship theme for your little would-be pirate, and every summer the park holds Upper Macungie's fireworks show for Independence Day.