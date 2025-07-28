This Pennsylvania Borough Is Dotted With Vineyards, Delicious Eateries, And Megalithic Rocks

With 956 boroughs in Pennsylvania, you're bound to discover hidden gems all over the Keystone State. Whether it's Bethel Park's charming personality in the west or Emmaus' walkable downtown with suburban comfort in the east, every corner is a different kind of adventure. Wine aficionados will be happy to know that the scenic borough of Bangor is their new favorite place. Dotted with lush vineyards that tempt you to relax and unwind, this destination ends up being a niche experience that makes you want to gatekeep it. Even if sipping wine isn't your favorite pastime, this borough will captivate you with its unusual attractions that transport you to the Iron Age of the Celts.

Welsh immigrants set their eyes on Bangor in the late 19th century due to the slate mining opportunities. Its history is preserved at the Slate Belt Heritage Center, where you can learn how the Welsh, Dutch, and Scots-Irish came to the area and established roots. The best way to get to Bangor today is by flying into Lehigh Valley International Airport and heading north for 40 minutes. The journey from Philadelphia is about two hours — almost the same distance as from New York City.

When it comes to accommodation, Kirkridge offers multiple rentals in Bangor. One of their facilities, Nelson Lodge, is a spacious retreat with mountain views, whereas Turning Point is located amongst a verdant treescape. The Farmhouse, on the other hand, provides a rustic stay in a bucolic setting. If the limited options on Airbnb don't suit your budget, book a stay at Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, a funky borough in the Pocono Mountains, which is 15 minutes away.