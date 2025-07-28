This Pennsylvania Borough Is Dotted With Vineyards, Delicious Eateries, And Megalithic Rocks
With 956 boroughs in Pennsylvania, you're bound to discover hidden gems all over the Keystone State. Whether it's Bethel Park's charming personality in the west or Emmaus' walkable downtown with suburban comfort in the east, every corner is a different kind of adventure. Wine aficionados will be happy to know that the scenic borough of Bangor is their new favorite place. Dotted with lush vineyards that tempt you to relax and unwind, this destination ends up being a niche experience that makes you want to gatekeep it. Even if sipping wine isn't your favorite pastime, this borough will captivate you with its unusual attractions that transport you to the Iron Age of the Celts.
Welsh immigrants set their eyes on Bangor in the late 19th century due to the slate mining opportunities. Its history is preserved at the Slate Belt Heritage Center, where you can learn how the Welsh, Dutch, and Scots-Irish came to the area and established roots. The best way to get to Bangor today is by flying into Lehigh Valley International Airport and heading north for 40 minutes. The journey from Philadelphia is about two hours — almost the same distance as from New York City.
When it comes to accommodation, Kirkridge offers multiple rentals in Bangor. One of their facilities, Nelson Lodge, is a spacious retreat with mountain views, whereas Turning Point is located amongst a verdant treescape. The Farmhouse, on the other hand, provides a rustic stay in a bucolic setting. If the limited options on Airbnb don't suit your budget, book a stay at Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, a funky borough in the Pocono Mountains, which is 15 minutes away.
The best wineries in Bangor, PA
In victory, you deserve champagne. And in Bangor, it's all wine. When "pour" decisions are to be made, head to Franklin Hill Vineyards. As the oldest winery in the Lehigh Valley region, this woman-owned operation features rows of vines on green hills with remarkable panoramas of the Delaware River Valley. Unless you're going with an eight-person group, you don't need to make a reservation to drop by. The staff can show you how they harvest the grapes and produce unique wine varieties. Get a bottle of their Red Head, which will surprise you with its unexpected crème brûlée aftertaste. The fruity Fiesta is a lighter one, ideal for making sangria. Those who prefer a more toasty mocha flavor should try the Trio. Visit on the weekend to enjoy the live entertainment at the winery.
Tolino Vineyards is great for indulging in vino and snacking on charcuterie. The Falco Bianco bottle is a limited edition wine worth adding to your collection, and the Next Generation rosé has a sweet berry finish. You can't go wrong with the dry white Pinot Grigio either — the lingering orange and lemon notes taste like summer.
Wine always tastes better when you know how much passion was poured into it, and M&M Vineyards delivers precisely that. What makes this place so special is that instead of the traditional cheese and meat board, you get to relish their wines with Indian food. This fascinating mix is best paired with a glass of Shukryia, which has a touch of pomegranate and plum.
Dining and exploring Bangor, PA
Carmy and Mike from the award-winning series "The Bear" explained it perfectly — good memories are made at restaurants. Make your way to Trolley Shops Restaurant for that cozy, diner vibe and hearty meals. The ribs are a must-try, and the turkey plate hits the spot in all the right ways. Order the grilled Italian chicken, too, which comes with melted mozzarella cheese and a delicious marinara sauce — the lasagna is another crowd-pleaser.
If you like your meals with a pint of beer, check out the menu at Richmond Farm and Brewery. Their weekly specials are an adventure for your taste buds — think fusions like Mexican falafel, smoked turkey pesto melt, and fruity burrata salads. Not to mention, you can build a burger just the way you like it. As for the beer, Diehly is a citrusy brew, Richmond Pale Ale boasts hints of caramel malt, and Smitty's Blonde Ale has a faint honey sweetness. Slate Belt Brewing Company provides a similar environment. You can munch on everything from wings and burgers to muhammara and pierogi. Whatever you do, have their Charlie Parker Jr., which is a herby chicken sandwich with a creamy garlic sauce and oozing provolone cheese.
Once your belly is happy, venture out to see Bangor's megalithic rocks. Columcille Megalith Park, taking up over 20 acres of Blue Mountain, is home to 90 stones estimated to be 3.6 billion years old. The highlight of the park is the massive Remembrance Stone. Equally impressive are the Goblin Stone and Thor's Gate, resembling a trilithon. The largest stone within the park is Manannan at over 30 tons. The scattered rocks and stone circle at the park parallel the formations found at Carahunge, an ancient site often called the "Armenian Stonehenge" that predates its English counterpart.