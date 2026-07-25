Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is A Borough With College-Town Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Downtown
When it comes to points of interest in New Jersey, most people pay attention to the Jersey Shore for fun in the sun and sandy beaches. However, the rest of the Garden State is just as entrancing, even if you're not lounging next to the ocean and working on your tan. In fact, if you're in the mood for college-town charm and a vibrant downtown district, Glassboro may need to find its way on your travel list.
As the name suggests, this borough got its start from glass-making, specifically in 1779, when Solomon Stanger bought land to build a glass factory. Over time, three factories operated in the area, including Heston-Carpenter Glass Works, Whitney Brothers Glass Works, and Olive Glass Works. Unfortunately, none of these companies are operating today, but you can learn more about this history at the Heritage Glass Museum in downtown Glassboro.
But you don't have to be a glass or history buff to enjoy a visit to this borough. As the current home of Rowan University, Glassboro offers a unique mix of delicious restaurants, local attractions and museums (besides the glass museum), and college-town charm. So, let's discover what makes Glassboro a worthy vacation destination.
Getting to know Glassboro, New Jersey
As with any borough with a central downtown district, the best place to start your exploration of Glassboro is in the heart of the destination. In this case, that would be Glassboro Town Square, which sits at the intersection of High Street and County Road 533. The square is not only a great starting point, but it also hosts various events throughout the year, such as Summer Fest in July or the Glassboro Craft Beer Festival in September. So, you may want to browse the calendar of events to plan your vacation accordingly. While you're in the square, be sure to check out the Borough of Glass Statue on the northwestern corner. You can also browse the Art Garden on the southeastern corner, which features various plaques and sculptures.
Dining is another great reason to visit the Town Square. First, there's Axe and Arrow Brewing, a local craft brewery, on the southwestern corner of the square. If you walk across the street on the eastern side, you can grab a bite at the retro Angelo's Glassboro Diner, complete with a neon sign out front, counter seating, and an eclectic menu, a place that certainly fits among New Jersey's most classic diners. Across the street on the south side, you can get loaded sandwiches at Ry & Howie's Steaks and Hoagies.
If you continue east along High Street toward the Heritage Glass Museum, you can expand your dining options by visiting Rohan's Indian Bistro, a simple spot serving Halal-certified Indian dishes. Next door is Aloha Poke, where you can indulge in fresh Hawaiian poke bowls. Finally, it wouldn't be a New Jersey town without pizza, and Little Sicily Pizza and Wings is a great spot to satisfy your cravings.
How to make the most of a visit to Glassboro
The closest major travel hub to Glassboro is the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which is unfortunately ranked as the worst airport in America for customer satisfaction. Philadelphia is only 40 minutes north of Glassboro. Alternatively, if you can manage to get a flight to the regional Wilmington Airport (ILM), it's only 45 minutes west. Although Glassboro is a college town, it has only a modest selection of accommodations. If you want something quaint and local, try the Inn on Holly Bed and Breakfast, which is actually in the next-door borough of Pitman. Otherwise, there's a Courtyard by Marriott by the college or a Motel 6 on the southern edge of town. You can also take advantage of several vacation rentals throughout the borough.
Since Rowan University is such an integral part of Glassboro, you can take advantage of several sites that are open to the public. First, there's the Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium, featuring a 360-degree screen you can appreciate during public shows throughout the year. Next, there's the Rowan University Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Glassboro, where you can browse both permanent and rotating exhibitions. If you head north of the city, you can also check out the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum. In addition to standard exhibits, you can dig for fossils at an interactive site. Finally, if you're more of a nature lover, you can sign up for a tour of the university's campus arboretum.
Another point to consider when visiting Glassboro is that it's close to other New Jersey hidden gems. For example, if you head about half an hour south, you'll run into Vineland, an affordable city with lush trails and serene lakes. Also, Atlantic City and other Jersey Shore destinations are only an hour away.