Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is A Borough With College-Town Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Downtown

When it comes to points of interest in New Jersey, most people pay attention to the Jersey Shore for fun in the sun and sandy beaches. However, the rest of the Garden State is just as entrancing, even if you're not lounging next to the ocean and working on your tan. In fact, if you're in the mood for college-town charm and a vibrant downtown district, Glassboro may need to find its way on your travel list.

As the name suggests, this borough got its start from glass-making, specifically in 1779, when Solomon Stanger bought land to build a glass factory. Over time, three factories operated in the area, including Heston-Carpenter Glass Works, Whitney Brothers Glass Works, and Olive Glass Works. Unfortunately, none of these companies are operating today, but you can learn more about this history at the Heritage Glass Museum in downtown Glassboro.

But you don't have to be a glass or history buff to enjoy a visit to this borough. As the current home of Rowan University, Glassboro offers a unique mix of delicious restaurants, local attractions and museums (besides the glass museum), and college-town charm. So, let's discover what makes Glassboro a worthy vacation destination.