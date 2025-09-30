New Jersey's Affordable City With Lush Trails And Serene Lakes Is The Perfect Retirement Destination

Vineland implores residents to explore nature up close. The city's parks and nearby preserves provide many hiking and biking trails and birdwatching destinations, such as at the Menantico Creek Preserve. The Gregory Romano Trail is 4.5 miles long, gives visitors a look at the preserve's 600 acres of undisturbed forest connected to the Pinelands National Reserve, and is named after a leading conservation official from the city. Birders can spot bald eagles and woodpeckers among dozens of other species.

Parvin State Park is also a local favorite, located in the township of Pittsgrove, less than 5 miles from Vineland. The park, which is beside the Pinelands Natural Reserve, encompasses 15 miles of year-round trails that go through pine forests, hardwood swamps, and lakeside paths. Visitors can stroll the easy, flat 3.3-mile loop trail around the park and lake. Other trails extend farther into the forests and swamps of the park.

The park's diverse habitats make it a hotspot for wildlife observation. Birdwatchers can spot species like barred owls, summer tanagers, and prothonotary warblers. Seasonal blooms of dogwood, laurel, and wild azalea add color to the park. Intrepid outdoors adventurers can further enjoy the park by staying there overnight, as it has 54 campsites and 18 rental cabins. Many of Parvin's most impressive features, like its dammed swamp, wide beach, and the campsites at Jaggers Point Campground, were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and '40s. After the CCC disbanded, the park played a darker role in American history: During the internment of Japanese Americans under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, some incarcerated families moved to the park, where they worked 12-hour days at the local Seabrook Farms and processing plant for meager pay. The park was later used to house German prisoners of war.