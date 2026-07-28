Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated Ohio Park That Offers Trails And A Scenic Waterfall With River Views
One of the beauties of living in or visiting Cleveland is that you don't have to travel too far outside of the city to escape into nature. Thanks to Cleveland Metroparks, there are 18 reservations that stretch from the Chagrin River to the Rocky River, providing places to hike, fish, and play outside all day. Known as the "Emerald Necklace," this network of green spaces draped around the city (hence the name) includes several well-known (and highly recommended) parks, such as Rocky River Reservation, which sees almost 4 million visitors every year. That said, South Chagrin Reservation is a lesser-known park offering hiking trails with views of the Chagrin River and multiple waterfalls, including the gushing Double Decker Falls.
Visitors, surprised by its beauty and rugged terrain, often praise the reservation, especially the waterfall, with a Google reviewer calling it the "best kept secret" in the Metroparks' network. Similarly, the Natural Ohio Adventures blog dubbed the reservation as "one of Ohio's most underrated parks" for its waterfalls and scenic trails. Aside from its impressive landscape, the reservation has multiple picnic areas, historical sites, an arboretum, and volleyball courts. It's also home to a one-of-a-kind sculpture carved in the face of a sandstone boulder that leaves visitors with more questions than answers.
Located near Bentleyville, a suburb just outside of Cleveland, the park is a convenient place to retreat from the industrial corridors and buzzing downtown district in the city. Additionally, anyone visiting Toledo or Columbus can consider adding South Chagrin Reservation to their itinerary, as the park is approximately 2 hours away, making it a great day trip spot in Ohio.
Discover waterfalls while hiking the scenic trails at South Chagrin Reservation
Hiking is the most ideal way to experience South Chagrin Reservation. With 20 named trails on AllTrails, including the iconic Buckeye Trail, an expansive trail from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, visitors can choose which treks are suitable for their hiking skills. The terrain is made up of woodlands, flowing streams, multiple waterfalls, a scenic river, high cliffs, and rocky outcroppings, meaning it's filled with adventure.
Marked as moderate, the 2.5-mile Henry Church Jr Rock Loop is the most popular trail in the park. The route winds along the Aurora Branch, a tributary of the Chagrin River, with sounds of flowing water and songbirds along the way. You'll see towering rock formations, and there are steps leading to the water's edge and the Henry Church, Jr. Rock sculpture, a carving of a giant snake curved around a woman. The detour to the waterfall is one of the highlights of this trek. Spanning across the river with water flowing over multi-level sandstone rock platforms, it's easy to see why Double Decker Falls got its name. This tiered waterfall is a favorite for hikers, one remarking, "This is definitely being put up in my top 5 waterfall trails so far!!"
The best part about this trail is that you have the flexibility of seeing the waterfalls and the sculpture without finishing the entire loop. So, if you're a casual hiker or you have little ones, this path would work well for you. If you need more time in the wilderness, strap on your boots for the 8-mile trek along the Bridle, Forest Loop, Buckeye, Persing, and Sulphur Springs Loop. On the connecting trail, hikers will see more of the park, including the arboretum, additional waterfalls, and picnic areas.
Other ways to enjoy South Chagrin Reservation
Stretching across 1,400 acres, South Chagrin Reservation offers more activities beyond hiking. There are several recreational areas to have a picnic when you need a break from the trails. The Henry Church, Jr. Rock Picnic Area would be the most ideal spot to pause since the waterfall trailhead starts near that parking lot. Along with bathroom facilities, the picnic spot has grills, benches, a shelter, a fire pit, and a play area for the kids. You can also access other trails from there.
Visitors 16 and older, bring your Ohio fishing license and rod to reel in fresh catch at Shadow Lake or along the Chagrin River. The river is quite shallow, and oftentimes, there will be parkgoers playing and wading in the water at Double Decker Falls, and you, too, can get your feet wet. When you're ready, play a friendly game of volleyball or toss horseshoes before you circle back to chase more waterfalls.
There is no camping at South Chagrin Reservation, but drive 20 minutes east to spend the night at Punderson State Park, an underrated Ohio lake state park boasting cottages and scenic campgrounds. This would be a great way to extend your time in the area. Plus, it would make sense to add Cuyahoga Valley National Park to see some of the most stunning waterfall views in Ohio. South Chagrin Reservation is conveniently sandwiched between the two parks.