Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated Ohio Park That Offers Trails And A Scenic Waterfall With River Views

One of the beauties of living in or visiting Cleveland is that you don't have to travel too far outside of the city to escape into nature. Thanks to Cleveland Metroparks, there are 18 reservations that stretch from the Chagrin River to the Rocky River, providing places to hike, fish, and play outside all day. Known as the "Emerald Necklace," this network of green spaces draped around the city (hence the name) includes several well-known (and highly recommended) parks, such as Rocky River Reservation, which sees almost 4 million visitors every year. That said, South Chagrin Reservation is a lesser-known park offering hiking trails with views of the Chagrin River and multiple waterfalls, including the gushing Double Decker Falls.

Visitors, surprised by its beauty and rugged terrain, often praise the reservation, especially the waterfall, with a Google reviewer calling it the "best kept secret" in the Metroparks' network. Similarly, the Natural Ohio Adventures blog dubbed the reservation as "one of Ohio's most underrated parks" for its waterfalls and scenic trails. Aside from its impressive landscape, the reservation has multiple picnic areas, historical sites, an arboretum, and volleyball courts. It's also home to a one-of-a-kind sculpture carved in the face of a sandstone boulder that leaves visitors with more questions than answers.

Located near Bentleyville, a suburb just outside of Cleveland, the park is a convenient place to retreat from the industrial corridors and buzzing downtown district in the city. Additionally, anyone visiting Toledo or Columbus can consider adding South Chagrin Reservation to their itinerary, as the park is approximately 2 hours away, making it a great day trip spot in Ohio.