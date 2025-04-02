Ohio's Underrated Lake State Park Near Cleveland Offers Family Cottages, Scenic Campgrounds, And Recreation

Cleveland is one of Ohio's best tourist destinations — after all, the city is home to a vibrant and lush secret garden park, renowned museums, an elegant indoor mall known as the "Crystal palace," and, of course, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, Ohio also has a lot to offer those seeking fresh air and adventure outside of the urban centers, especially in its serene and underrated state parks. From the towering trees of Mohican State Park to Deer Creek State Park's slice of outdoor paradise, Ohio's state parks have so much natural beauty. In fact, one of the Buckeye State's best kept secrets is a scenic escape just 40 miles east of Cleveland: Punderson State Park.

Occupying 741 acres of land, Punderson State Park is a sprawling recreational paradise fit for the whole family. The park hosts a wide variety of accommodations, including more than 190 campsites, 26 family cottages, and an elegant 31-room lodge. At the center of it all lies Punderson Lake, a massive 150-acre waterbody that is the largest and deepest natural kettle lake in Ohio. An idyllic hangout for both Ohioans and out-of-staters, Punderson Lake has its own sandy beach and marina, making it a perfect spot for water sports and activities — including boating, swimming, and fishing. Visitors have the option of renting a boat from the park marina, or bringing their own and leasing a seasonal spot at the dock.