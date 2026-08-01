This Glitzy, Famous Desert City Wasn't Always In 'Best Of' Lists

Survival in a desert comes down to adaptation and evolution. Perhaps no city on earth shows that better than Las Vegas, Nevada. The iconic city known for flashy displays, elite entertainment, and round-the-clock gambling drew in nearly 40 million visitors in 2025, making it one of the top 20 most visited cities worldwide. With attention comes accolades. In 2026, Resonance placed Las Vegas at No. 7 on its list of America's Best Cities.

Las Vegas is known by many nicknames: Sin City, The Entertainment Capital of the World, and Glitter Gulch, just to name a few. Through its evolution from a rare underground spring in an unforgiving desert to placement on today's "Best Cities" lists, it was also known by other, less flattering names. Former Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes once insinuated Vegas was a "boisterous frontier town." Other phrases collected in "Changing Perceptions of Las Vegas" by Larry Dale Gragg were "awful place", "ugly little town," and "a combination of Sodom, Gomorrah, and perdition."

Most people know the modern history of Las Vegas — it was once a mob town that transitioned through the Sin City era into the present day. One detail that is too often lost in translation is how Las Vegas, since 1905, always seemed to meet America where it was, from necessity to nefariousness.