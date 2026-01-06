The Unexpected Buzzing City Out West Named One Of The Best Places To Retire For Idyllic Weather
Las Vegas, known as America's "Most Fun City," is synonymous with lavish hotels, flashing neon lights, and nonstop parties on the famous Strip, so it might not come to mind when you think of the best places to retire in America. Surprisingly, it is indeed a sought-after spot for later-life living. Beyond the pool parties, nightclubs, and Elvis impersonators, the city of Las Vegas offers affordable, safe suburbs with a slower pace of life that seems tailor-made for older folks on a fixed income.
This Southwest American city is situated in Nevada, which welcomed more than 22,000 people aged over 60 in 2023. This makes it the 7th most popular state for retirees, according to a 2025 SmartAsset study. Forget Vegas' buzzing 24-hour culture, indulgent party scene, and quickie wedding chapels; older adults moving to the city are doing so to take advantage of the budget-friendly living, low taxes, quality healthcare, and average of 3,825.3 hours of yearly sunlight that make it the third sunniest city in the U.S.
Retire in sunny Las Vegas
Excellent weather year-round is certainly a major plus point of the region. The most pleasant and manageable temperatures are from November to February, when average highs are typically under 66 degrees Fahrenheit. However, like anywhere, Las Vegas does have its downsides. As executive director of Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Dana Serrata, told KNPR, "A lot of times they don't take into consideration what some of the cons are to coming here, a lot of pros but there are also some cons."
There are two major drawbacks worth mulling over before making the move to Sin City. Firstly, Las Vegas is one of the worst cities for transportation in America, so owning a vehicle is very much a necessity. Secondly, it's relatively close to one of the hottest places on earth — Death Valley — which means summers reach average highs of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Say goodbye to a green front lawn; you'll need to embrace desert landscapes if you move here.
So why would anyone want to retire in Las Vegas? Depending on your lifestyle, the many pros might outweigh the cons. The city's livability score of 82 makes sense when you consider how much further seniors can stretch their hard-earned dollars. Nevada requires no state income tax, and the monthly cost of living with Social Security is just over $2,000 for homeowners and $1,200 for renters. While this is around 10% higher than the national average, healthcare is around 7% lower. According to RetireBetterNow.com, the number of healthcare facilities in the area has grown, and many hospitals specialize in geriatrics, which could be a significant reason why older people choose to relocate to the more peaceful suburbs of this lively city.
Enjoy low-key life in the Vegas suburbs
Many people searching for a new home in their golden years look for somewhere to live with lots to do. Luckily, lesser-known Vegas locales offer proximity to slot machines, residencies, and world-renowned landmarks like Fremont Street without being too close to the Strip's uninterrupted energy. Boulder City, Spring Valley, and Paradise are ranked by Niche as the three best areas for elderly residents. One Spring Valley resident called it a, "Quiet, nice neighborhood... Close to convenient stores and shopping centers..."
From Spring Valley, Harry Reid International Airport is only 10 miles away in Paradise, so you can get there in around 15 minutes. Boulder City is a little further at around 24 miles, but no matter where you plant your roots, there are a number of safe and senior-friendly 55+ communities around the city. As of 2025, the median house price in Las Vegas is around $442,000, a 1.1% decrease from 2024.
One of the key appeals for retirees is the area's endless menu of entertainment options. In addition to the iconic fountains at the Bellagio and canals of the Venetian, you can find less crowded and touristy activities, like taking a hike in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, doing a day trip to the historic Hoover Dam, under an hour away, or witnessing the remarkable geological wonders of Red Rock Canyon, which is just a 25-minute drive. Las Vegas has lots of fun activities that don't involve casinos, like free live music shows, high-flying helicopter tours, and restaurants that run happy hour deals where seniors can enjoy reduced-price meals. Retirees on the outskirts of the glitzy city enjoy sunshine-filled days in the calm suburbs for the next chapter of life.