The Unexpected Buzzing City Out West Named One Of The Best Places To Retire For Idyllic Weather

Excellent weather year-round is certainly a major plus point of the region. The most pleasant and manageable temperatures are from November to February, when average highs are typically under 66 degrees Fahrenheit. However, like anywhere, Las Vegas does have its downsides. As executive director of Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Dana Serrata, told KNPR, "A lot of times they don't take into consideration what some of the cons are to coming here, a lot of pros but there are also some cons."

There are two major drawbacks worth mulling over before making the move to Sin City. Firstly, Las Vegas is one of the worst cities for transportation in America, so owning a vehicle is very much a necessity. Secondly, it's relatively close to one of the hottest places on earth — Death Valley — which means summers reach average highs of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Say goodbye to a green front lawn; you'll need to embrace desert landscapes if you move here.

So why would anyone want to retire in Las Vegas? Depending on your lifestyle, the many pros might outweigh the cons. The city's livability score of 82 makes sense when you consider how much further seniors can stretch their hard-earned dollars. Nevada requires no state income tax, and the monthly cost of living with Social Security is just over $2,000 for homeowners and $1,200 for renters. While this is around 10% higher than the national average, healthcare is around 7% lower. According to RetireBetterNow.com, the number of healthcare facilities in the area has grown, and many hospitals specialize in geriatrics, which could be a significant reason why older people choose to relocate to the more peaceful suburbs of this lively city.