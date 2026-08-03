Near Cleveland Is Ohio's Lesser-Known Park With Lake Fun, Scenic Wetlands, And Trails

To many outsiders, Cleveland and its surrounding area are synonymous with the Rust Belt, with rusted, abandoned factories and long, cold, snowy winters. However, what those people may not know is that Cleveland is one of America's most underrated cities for culture and natural amenities. In particular, the region is home to one of the best urban park systems in the country: the Cleveland Metroparks, which form an "Emerald Necklace" around the city and its inner suburbs. While some parks within the system are well-known to locals, the necklace also includes lesser-known spots waiting to be discovered, such as Big Creek Reservation on Greater Cleveland's south side.

Situated 15 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland in the suburb of Middleburg Heights, Big Creek Reservation is a 175-acre park full of amenities. The park was acquired by Cuyahoga County in the 1920s, and it was one of the first green spaces acquired that would eventually form the "Emerald Necklace" encircling Cleveland. While suburban areas have since grown well beyond the Necklace, the Metropark system has remained largely intact, offering a retreat from city life. Big Creek Reservation is an important part of that mission, with scenic wetlands and marshes, hiking trails, and a fishing lake that residents enjoy year-round.