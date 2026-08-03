Near Cleveland Is Ohio's Lesser-Known Park With Lake Fun, Scenic Wetlands, And Trails
To many outsiders, Cleveland and its surrounding area are synonymous with the Rust Belt, with rusted, abandoned factories and long, cold, snowy winters. However, what those people may not know is that Cleveland is one of America's most underrated cities for culture and natural amenities. In particular, the region is home to one of the best urban park systems in the country: the Cleveland Metroparks, which form an "Emerald Necklace" around the city and its inner suburbs. While some parks within the system are well-known to locals, the necklace also includes lesser-known spots waiting to be discovered, such as Big Creek Reservation on Greater Cleveland's south side.
Situated 15 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland in the suburb of Middleburg Heights, Big Creek Reservation is a 175-acre park full of amenities. The park was acquired by Cuyahoga County in the 1920s, and it was one of the first green spaces acquired that would eventually form the "Emerald Necklace" encircling Cleveland. While suburban areas have since grown well beyond the Necklace, the Metropark system has remained largely intact, offering a retreat from city life. Big Creek Reservation is an important part of that mission, with scenic wetlands and marshes, hiking trails, and a fishing lake that residents enjoy year-round.
Trails, wetlands, and fishing at Big Creek
The main feature of Big Creek Reservation is the 13 miles of trails that traverse the park. The longest is the All Purpose Trail, which starts just north of the Lower Fern Hill Picnic Area and runs parallel to Big Creek Parkway on its way to the Mill Stream Run Reservation. The trail acts as a connector to other routes within the park, such as the Snow Road Trail and the Lake to Lake Trail, the second longest at 2.4 miles. There, you'll find Fowles Marsh. Together, it and Lake Abram Marsh are the largest remaining glacial wetlandin the area, and home to a diverse range of wildlife that includes migrant birds. A boardwalk takes hikers into the scenic marshland, where waterfowl species and mudflats can be found.
For urban anglers, Beyer's Pond is a popular spot for fishing. The pond is tucked deep into the reservation, and sportfishing is quite common here. Anglers can catch a variety of fish here, from largemouth bass to bluegill and green sunfish. A fishing license is required for anglers 16 and up. In addition to fishing and hiking the nature trails, Big Creek Reservation has other amenities such as horseshoe pits and a play area for children. In the winter months, sledding and ice fishing are popular activities.
If exploring Big Creek Reservation inspires you to visit other Cleveland Metroparks, consider heading to the suburb of Bentleyville, home to South Chagrin Reservation with its trails and scenic waterfall. Or, if you're on Cleveland's east side, visit Lyndhurst's Acacia Reservation, a former golf course transformed into a park filled with rolling hills and wildflowers. While there, make sure to check out Cleveland itself to see why it's an affordable travel destination.