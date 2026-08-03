This Major Airport Has Ranked Among America's 4 Most Delayed For 3 Years Straight
For three years in a row, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) has consistently had a high number of flight delays. The airport is the main gateway to Puerto Rico, serving over 8 million passengers who might be riding the high of a beach holiday or Caribbean city adventure. Unfortunately, there's a decent chance those passengers will endure extra time spent waiting at the gate. Over a quarter of flights from the airport were delayed between 2023 and 2025, according to an analysis by travel insurance marketplace InsureMyTrip. That has put the airport among the four-worst U.S. airports when it comes to getting travelers to their destination on time in recent years.
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was the country's most delayed airport in 2023, and it remained near the top of the InsureMyTrip list in the two years after that — a pattern that suggests delays here are more than an occasional bad travel day. In 2025, the most recent year analyzed in the study, over 26% of flights at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were delayed. The airport's streak with delays seems to have persisted beyond the study's timeframe, too. According to flight tracker Airportia, 25% of departing flights in the past 30 days (as of this writing) were delayed over 15 minutes, with an average delay time of 30 minutes. Travelers who are booking return flights after a beach getaway or tour through Old San Juan — Puerto Rico's oldest district with a blend of European and Caribbean charm — should account for extra waiting time, especially if they have a connection waiting on the mainland.
How to prepare for a flight out of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
Puerto Rico is a go-to holiday destination to escape cold temperatures, making its main airport an important first and last stop for vacationers. Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is not only a 10-minute drive from central San Juan, but it's also a practical option for most travelers island-wide. It serves around 30 airlines, with flights linking to cities all over the mainland U.S., from Houston to New Haven. There are a couple of potential, smaller alternatives on Puerto Rico, but their routes are limited. Ponce's Mercedita International Airport in the south serves just two airlines, with direct flights only to Florida. Aguadilla's Rafael Hernández International Airport, on the western edge of Puerto Rico, serves three airlines, mostly connecting to Orlando and New York. Given the limited alternatives, the better strategy for many travelers is not necessarily to avoid Luis Muñoz Marín but to plan around its potential delays.
The good news is that a delay-prone reputation does not mean the airport is universally disliked. The airport holds 4.3 stars from Google Reviews (at the time of this writing), faring notably better than Newark Liberty International Airport, which ranked as the most stressful airport in the world. Many Google reviewers highlight Luis Muñoz Marín's short lines, friendly atmosphere, and clean bathrooms. Some do mention crowded periods, particularly during peak season (from December to April). Still, the airport has over a dozen food options and several shops that can make an unexpected wait more manageable. Plus, you can use the extra time to pick up a last-minute Puerto Rican souvenir.