This Major Airport Has Ranked Among America's 4 Most Delayed For 3 Years Straight

For three years in a row, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) has consistently had a high number of flight delays. The airport is the main gateway to Puerto Rico, serving over 8 million passengers who might be riding the high of a beach holiday or Caribbean city adventure. Unfortunately, there's a decent chance those passengers will endure extra time spent waiting at the gate. Over a quarter of flights from the airport were delayed between 2023 and 2025, according to an analysis by travel insurance marketplace InsureMyTrip. That has put the airport among the four-worst U.S. airports when it comes to getting travelers to their destination on time in recent years.

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was the country's most delayed airport in 2023, and it remained near the top of the InsureMyTrip list in the two years after that — a pattern that suggests delays here are more than an occasional bad travel day. In 2025, the most recent year analyzed in the study, over 26% of flights at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were delayed. The airport's streak with delays seems to have persisted beyond the study's timeframe, too. According to flight tracker Airportia, 25% of departing flights in the past 30 days (as of this writing) were delayed over 15 minutes, with an average delay time of 30 minutes. Travelers who are booking return flights after a beach getaway or tour through Old San Juan — Puerto Rico's oldest district with a blend of European and Caribbean charm — should account for extra waiting time, especially if they have a connection waiting on the mainland.