Puerto Rico's Oldest District Is A San Juan Gem Where European And Caribbean Charm Collide

The Caribbean Sea is home to a series of islands belonging to different countries that make up this tropical region. Their lively cultures and year-round sunshine make them popular destinations for travelers looking to relax and unwind in pure island bliss. From Jamaica's hidden beach towns to the powder-soft sands of Barbados, these islands offer a blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and opportunities to explore.

Puerto Rico is widely regarded as one of the top travel destinations in the Caribbean, known for its beaches with strong surf, lush tropical rainforests, and the oldest district in its capital, San Juan, where European and Caribbean influences collide. Old San Juan, or Viejo San Juan, sits at the tip of a rocky peninsula on the island's northeastern shore. Centuries of history and culture are visible in its cobblestone streets and colorful buildings, along with vibrant nightlife, a fantastic food and beverage scene, and two 500-year-old war forts to explore. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote of the area: "A must-see part of San Juan. Definitely check out the old fort, boardwalk, colorful buildings, local restaurants, lounges and clubs ... Loved walking the cobbled streets and the old trees."

Visit in January to experience Viejo San Juan's most famous street festival. Each year, the streets come alive during Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian, often shortened to "SanSe" by locals. The festival is the city's largest cultural event, drawing hundreds of thousands of people annually to enjoy four days and nights of live music, parades, street performers, food vendors, and local crafters selling their wares.