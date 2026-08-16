Not OFF!, Not Repel — Consumer Reports Has Named The Best Bug Repellent For Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've done your camping homework. You picked the breezy site up the hill away from the lake, got the tent up before dark, and packed the trusty bug spray you've been buying since college. So why did you wake up covered in bug bites? The problem may not be your campsite or your timing — it could be the bug spray you brought along. Here's the good news: the fix is probably sitting on a shelf at your local Walmart for less than $8 — Ben's 30 Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes.

Consumer Reports put 57 insect repellents through a genuinely brutal lab test, one that asks volunteers to hold their arms inside cages filled with disease-free mosquitoes for five minutes, counting every landing, every probe, and every bite. They repeated the rounds with a sweaty walk in between to mimic a real day outdoors, until each repellent failed or eight hours had passed. Some lasted close to the full eight hours, while others gave out in less than one.

The product that came out on top isn't in a can or bottle at all. It's a packet of wipes. Ben's 30 Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes scored 96 out of 100, the highest mark in the entire field. Here's why they beat every spray on the shelf, and the one thing to know before you toss a pack in your bag.