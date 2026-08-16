Forget Banff — Visit Canada's Popular National Park Filled With Scenic Waterfall Trails And Crystal-Clear Lakes
Of Canada's 48 national parks and park preserves, Banff — also the nation's oldest – is probably the best known. While its landscape of jewel-toned lakes and looming peaks is worth a visit, those seeking a national park site that's equally wild yet less crowded should look east, not west, to discover the pristine La Mauricie National Park. From waterfall hikes to iconic red-chair lookout points, this reserve dazzles with over 150 lakes, rolling mountain views, and rich wildlife — including the rare wood turtles and eastern wolves — for a beautiful escape in Canada's wilderness.
"Amazing nature, not overcrowded (at least when I visited) and lots of lakes to kayak and enjoy nature. Must-see," one past visitor described on Google, where the destination is rated 4.8 with over 4,700 reviews — meaning those who come often leave with a smile on their face. Designated in 1970, La Mauricie National Park stretches for over 500 square miles on the southern side of Canada's province of Québec. Situated midway between Montreal and Quebec City (about two hours from each), it makes for an easy drive from major highways.
Swim in cool, clear lakes after a hike through rich forests, set a backcountry camp in the wilderness, or paddle along a hill-hugging shoreline, exploring hidden corners. A 39-mile scenic road connects the park's two main entrances, and those on a time crunch can drive along this winding parkway and see all the dramatic landscapes that make this area so special. Or, spare a weekend and stay in a drive-up campsite or a cozy "oTENTik" to trade the everyday bustle for forest air and peaceful nights under starry skies.
Chasing waterfalls on scenic trails in La Mauricie National Park
Whether you're in Banff (birthplace of Canada's national parks) or La Mauricie, one thing is common: embarking on hikes where rugged scenery and gushing waterfalls are part of the adventure. One of the most prominent waterfall excursions in La Mauricie is to 'Waber Falls', where the route involves 3 miles of paddling on Lake Wapizagonke, before transitioning to a 2.5-mile hike through lush woodlands. All this effort is rewarded when you see the 90-foot multi-tiered cascades flow over rocky slabs into a crisp pool, allowing you to swim or picnic on its edges after a long adventure. Visitors can find both parking and boat rentals at the trailhead, i.e., the 'Wapizagonke Picnic Area', to ensure an easy journey in the backcountry.
If you're looking for an easier trail for waterfall-chasing here, go for the 2.2-mile 'Les Cascades Trail', which has gentle terrain and a manageable elevation gain. The route weaves through a series of boardwalks framed by forests and leads to a sloping waterfall where you can cool off in local waters and relax. The trailhead – Shewenegan Picnic Area — is near the main entrance and features a swimming beach, boat launch, and even a pizzeria serving wood-fired pizzas to quench any hunger pangs after all the active fun.
Another waterfall worth checking out is Parker Falls – a wide, tiered waterfall tumbling over large rock slabs. The 5.7-mile out-and-back path to these cascades wanders through soft hills, lakes, and mixed woodlands, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination. Many hikers do recommend bringing bug spray, so keep that in mind. You can also use a vodka concoction to banish mosquitoes, oddly enough.
Boating and accommodations at La Mauricie National Park
In addition to falls, La Mauricie National Park is also known for its maze of lakes where you can paddle along a single body of water or opt for tranquil portage trails that offer a challenge. With canoe campsites (advance reservations required) scattered across 12 of the park's lakes, it's possible to plan a multi-day trip. Expect a real wilderness experience as you paddle across these mirror-like lakes with no sounds besides the rhythmic ripples of your paddle and the distant call of a loon. Prep well — carry life jackets, bug nets, a camping stove, and a first-aid kit. (Consider this Costco camping kit with more than 200 items, so hikers and campers are ready for whatever comes their way.)
If you want something more convenient, the reserve also has 500-plus campsites spread across three campgrounds with electric hookups, showers, and bathroom facilities for spending the night. Two of those campgrounds also have cozy oTENTik accommodation units — a comfy cross between tent and cabin, decked out with beds and furniture. There are also cabins and lodge-style units for those who want the natural experience with creature comforts. Advance bookings are encouraged and can be made online via the Parks Canada reservation system.
The sweet spot for visiting is somewhere between mid-May and October, when most facilities are open and the weather is balmy. Late September to early October also offers fiery fall foliage views across the boreal- and deciduous-lined Laurentians. Meanwhile, winters deliver scenic ice-scapes but require careful planning around closed amenities and pathways. With experiences ranging from quick roadside views to multiple days filled with various outdoor activities, it's an itinerary add-on that won't disappoint when you make your way to the Great White North.