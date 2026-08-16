Forget Banff — Visit Canada's Popular National Park Filled With Scenic Waterfall Trails And Crystal-Clear Lakes

Of Canada's 48 national parks and park preserves, Banff — also the nation's oldest – is probably the best known. While its landscape of jewel-toned lakes and looming peaks is worth a visit, those seeking a national park site that's equally wild yet less crowded should look east, not west, to discover the pristine La Mauricie National Park. From waterfall hikes to iconic red-chair lookout points, this reserve dazzles with over 150 lakes, rolling mountain views, and rich wildlife — including the rare wood turtles and eastern wolves — for a beautiful escape in Canada's wilderness.

"Amazing nature, not overcrowded (at least when I visited) and lots of lakes to kayak and enjoy nature. Must-see," one past visitor described on Google, where the destination is rated 4.8 with over 4,700 reviews — meaning those who come often leave with a smile on their face. Designated in 1970, La Mauricie National Park stretches for over 500 square miles on the southern side of Canada's province of Québec. Situated midway between Montreal and Quebec City (about two hours from each), it makes for an easy drive from major highways.

Swim in cool, clear lakes after a hike through rich forests, set a backcountry camp in the wilderness, or paddle along a hill-hugging shoreline, exploring hidden corners. A 39-mile scenic road connects the park's two main entrances, and those on a time crunch can drive along this winding parkway and see all the dramatic landscapes that make this area so special. Or, spare a weekend and stay in a drive-up campsite or a cozy "oTENTik" to trade the everyday bustle for forest air and peaceful nights under starry skies.