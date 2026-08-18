Between Savannah, Georgia And Jacksonville, Florida Is An East Coast Park With Camping And A Lake To Fish In
Tucked quietly off Exit 29 on Interstate 95 in Georgia is an often overlooked coastal retreat just outside of Brunswick. While thousands of travelers pass by Blythe Island Regional Park each day on their way to other destinations, this 1,100-acre park, managed by Glynn County and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, offers a serene pit stop for weary travelers. Visitors will find shaded forests, wide stretches of marshlands, and a calm freshwater lake that make it an inviting spot for outdoor activities or simply unwinding with nature.
Part of the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia, Blythe Island has a deep and varied history. Based on archaeological findings, Native American communities occupied the land long before it became a public park. After brief stints as a Civilian Conservation Corps camp and an army base during World War II, the state of Georgia and Glynn County transformed the marshland into Blythe Island Regional Park. Today, the property, conveniently located nearly 65 miles north of Jacksonville and 80 miles south of Savannah, is easily reachable by car and offers a variety of amenities, including camping and a lake for fishing.
Activities at Blythe Island Regional Park
The centerpiece of the park is Lake Cindee, a freshwater lake dedicated to fishing, swimming, and paddling. Anglers can fish from the shore using a dedicated platform or launch a boat into the lake via the boat ramp adjacent to the park's campground. (A launch fee applies, and rental watercraft are available.) The lake is stocked with bass, bream, catfish, and other species, and catches are subject to limits. While most of the lake is open to anglers, fishing is not allowed at the back of the lake or in the swimming area. For those looking to explore larger waters, an additional boat ramp at the Blythe Island Marina provides direct access to the South Brunswick River and its surrounding tidal waterways.
On the southern end of Lake Cindee, the park's campground caters to both full-service RVers and primitive campers. The RV sites are outfitted with concrete pads, water, electricity, and sewer hookups, while the primitive area is equipped with fire rings and picnic tables. The bathhouses feature hot showers, while washing machines are available in the campground office. Free Wi-Fi is available at both campgrounds, and reservations can be made online.
If you want to venture beyond the park boundaries, nearby Gascoigne Bluff Park offers additional fishing, boating, and a disc golf course. Alternatively, history buffs and shoppers can head into historic downtown Brunswick to explore 19th-century Victorian architecture, local art galleries, and independent shops.