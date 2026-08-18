Between Savannah, Georgia And Jacksonville, Florida Is An East Coast Park With Camping And A Lake To Fish In

Tucked quietly off Exit 29 on Interstate 95 in Georgia is an often overlooked coastal retreat just outside of Brunswick. While thousands of travelers pass by Blythe Island Regional Park each day on their way to other destinations, this 1,100-acre park, managed by Glynn County and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, offers a serene pit stop for weary travelers. Visitors will find shaded forests, wide stretches of marshlands, and a calm freshwater lake that make it an inviting spot for outdoor activities or simply unwinding with nature.

Part of the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia, Blythe Island has a deep and varied history. Based on archaeological findings, Native American communities occupied the land long before it became a public park. After brief stints as a Civilian Conservation Corps camp and an army base during World War II, the state of Georgia and Glynn County transformed the marshland into Blythe Island Regional Park. Today, the property, conveniently located nearly 65 miles north of Jacksonville and 80 miles south of Savannah, is easily reachable by car and offers a variety of amenities, including camping and a lake for fishing.