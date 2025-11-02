Georgia's Historic City Is Full Of 19th-Century Victorian Buildings Housing Shops, Art Galleries, And Diners
Many may know this historic city as Georgia's gateway to the Golden Isles, the four biodiversity-rich barrier islands nested between coastal Georgia and Florida that are home to pristine marshlands and thriving wildlife. But the city of Brunswick, established in 1738 as a colonial British outpost, has many more tricks up its sleeve, including stunning architecture reminiscent of its colonial days and a well-rounded artistic flair. You can spend an afternoon strolling in the historic district before heading to Jekyll Island, or perhaps stay for the weekend exploring the galleries, Victorian buildings, and Southern diners dotted around peaceful Brunswick.
Brunswick is a must-see if you are planning a whistlestop tour of coastal Georgia. It's within easy reach of Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, filled with lush gardens, picturesque streets, and mouthwatering Southern food. While cobblestoned Savannah is a popular spot for heritage trails in the South, its sister city, Brunswick, is equally charming, though less trodden, and it offers access to the natural delights of the Marshes of Glynn, which the 'Hostess City of the South' lacks. For those after top-notch bites, Brunswick knows a thing or two about culinary delights, with a few memorable establishments bringing the historic and modern together. One such example is top-rated bistro Reid's Apothecary, serving Nouvelle American cuisine defined by Southern flavors, from shrimp and grits to biscuits and gravy.
The city even has its own local airport located only 9 miles away from downtown. You can fly to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport from main hubs across the US, or connect with regional flights to Atlanta.
Explore Victorian buildings and shop for antiques in Brunswick
History is alive in Brunswick, where many Victorian and 19th-century buildings, instead of toppling over and being forgotten, have been restored and transformed to fit the new city's needs. One such place is the Old City Hall, restored in 2004, but dating back to 1886. A hodge-podge of styles coexist in this sweeping red-brick structure, from late Victorian, 'Richardsonian Romanesque', to Queen Anne style.
At first glance, you wouldn't class the Ritz Theatre as a worthy recipient of the historic accolade. Its facade may not immediately take you back to Victorian times; nonetheless, this marvellous building, constructed in 1899 to house the nascent Grand Opera House, is still standing and fully operational today. Once an imposing brick and stone theater concealing vaudeville shows, the Opera House had to move with the times and shapeshifted into an Art Deco-style movie theater by the 1920s. Its figure today owes much of its mid-1900s look to that cultural tide change.
For a city filled with history, it's no surprise that one of the many pleasures to be had is antique shopping. As you walk along the old town historic district, you will see facades of 19th-century buildings fronting shops that sell unique treasures, from old-time memorabilia to vintage bric-a-brac. Head to Brunswick's oldest antique shop, Brown's Antiques, for vintage objects from furniture to collectables, and to admire the 19th-century buildings along Newcastle Street, where this tiny shop lives. This neighborhood is the best spot for enjoying old architectural sights and antique shopping. Within yards of Brown's Antiques, you can find other gems, including Olde Town Antiques, Black Sheep Pickers, and Rummage – you never know what you'll find until you step inside, so be ready for adventure.
Amble in Brunswick to explore galleries and Southern diners
Once you have checked out the best vintage shops inhabiting charming Victorian buildings, you will be ready to sit down for a great meal. You're spoiled for choice when it comes to classic diners that won't break the bank. Nautica Joe's Cafe, located in central Newcastle Street, is where locals and out-of-towners alike go to enjoy a classic burger or a sub on the go. If you fancy a Mexican and Caribbean spin to your usual greasy spoon, head to Indigo Shanty, where seafood is king.
The city has a few galleries dotting its perimeter, including The Gallery on Newcastle for oil paintings and landscapes by artist Jane Powers, and the SoGlo Gallery & Theatre for contemporary exhibitions – from fine arts to sculpture – and artists' receptions. The gallery also offers walking tours to discover historic downtown Brunswick, a great way to have a local guide show you the hidden gems, as well as narrating the history behind the buildings. The two-hour tour is $20 per person and starts at 9:30 am, but it's recommended that you check the website and call in advance for reservations.
Brunswick's charm doesn't stop at enchanting old buildings, quirky antique shops and modern galleries. You can discover the city's rich history by getting active, and ambling through its signature squares, each telling a different story of a key period of time for Brunswick, or by biking through the old town on a bicycle tour, touching on the highlights of the city you can't miss before you leave.