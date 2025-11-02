Georgia's Historic City Is Full Of 19th-Century Victorian Buildings Housing Shops, Art Galleries, And Diners

Many may know this historic city as Georgia's gateway to the Golden Isles, the four biodiversity-rich barrier islands nested between coastal Georgia and Florida that are home to pristine marshlands and thriving wildlife. But the city of Brunswick, established in 1738 as a colonial British outpost, has many more tricks up its sleeve, including stunning architecture reminiscent of its colonial days and a well-rounded artistic flair. You can spend an afternoon strolling in the historic district before heading to Jekyll Island, or perhaps stay for the weekend exploring the galleries, Victorian buildings, and Southern diners dotted around peaceful Brunswick.

Brunswick is a must-see if you are planning a whistlestop tour of coastal Georgia. It's within easy reach of Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, filled with lush gardens, picturesque streets, and mouthwatering Southern food. While cobblestoned Savannah is a popular spot for heritage trails in the South, its sister city, Brunswick, is equally charming, though less trodden, and it offers access to the natural delights of the Marshes of Glynn, which the 'Hostess City of the South' lacks. For those after top-notch bites, Brunswick knows a thing or two about culinary delights, with a few memorable establishments bringing the historic and modern together. One such example is top-rated bistro Reid's Apothecary, serving Nouvelle American cuisine defined by Southern flavors, from shrimp and grits to biscuits and gravy.

The city even has its own local airport located only 9 miles away from downtown. You can fly to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport from main hubs across the US, or connect with regional flights to Atlanta.