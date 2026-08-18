Between Blackpool And Scotland's Border Is A Town With Lake Fun, Tasty Eats, And Camping Inside A National Park
With hundreds of mountain peaks, 16 lakes, and thousands of miles of hiking trails, Lake District National Park in northern England has a lot to explore. It's such a massive area that tens of thousands of people live within the park's limits in quaint towns like Keswick. The village sits on the northern shore of Derwentwater, surrounded by famous English fells with names like Skiddaw and Blencathra. The towering mountain ranges and green rolling hills attract hikers and outdoor adventurers from all over, while Keswick offers cobbled streets leading to town squares lined with shops and cozy pubs.
Keswick, like many places in England, puts the passage of time into perspective, and the first records of the town date back to the 13th century, when Edward I granted a charter allowing the town to host its Saturday market, which remains an integral part of the town to this day. These days, Keswick serves as a popular base for people exploring the Lake District. Visitors can stay at a nearby campground or choose a local inn, hike a peak or take a laid-back stroll around the lake. Keswick offers various levels of luxury and amenities, while the national park spans the full spectrum from relaxing open spaces to adrenaline-pumping outdoor action.
Tucked in northwest England, just over an hour south of the Scottish border, getting to Keswick takes a bit of travel. The easiest way is by car, and it's a two-hour drive north from Blackpool, but there are public transportation options as well. You can take a bus to Keswick from the Penrith train station, which connects to the wider English rail network and to cities with international airports, such as Newcastle.
Camping in Keswick and exploring the Lake District National Park
In the heart of a national park, there are plenty of close-to-nature accommodation options near town, like the two camping and caravanning clubs a short walk from the town center. For a more elevated experience, Castlerigg Hall Caravan, Camping, Glamping Park is 1.5 miles outside Keswick and offers various pods, from luxury-level with sofas and flat-screen TVs to more stripped-back cabin styles.
A visit isn't complete without enjoying the water, and rentable rowboats are found by the shore near town, allowing you to explore the waterfront and take in the views of the towering peaks that rim the lake. Keswick Canoe and Bushcraft also offers paddleboarding or canoeing tours, and even an overnight canoeing and camping adventure for a deep wilderness experience. Taking a cruise with Keswick Launch Co. is another relaxing way to explore the lake, particularly the covered deck for when the famously changeable Lake District weather arrives. The timetable adjusts with the seasons, but it's a 50-minute round trip and makes eight stops, meaning you can hop off and discover why the Lake District is one of Europe's best hiking destinations.
The Derwentwater Walk is a path around the entire lake, running along the shore and through old forests with minimal hills. It's 10 miles long, so the whole thing takes some time, but you can do a piece and then take the lake cruiser back. Another pretty approachable hike nearby is up to Catbells. Get off the boat at the Hawes End dock, and then it's a 3.5-mile moderate walk to the peak with incredible views of the lake and rolling landscapes. You're also never far from much more intense hiking in the Lake District, like Scafell Pike, England's highest mountain, or Helvellyn, one of England's most dangerous peaks.
What to see and eat in Keswick
The Lake District is famous for its stunning scenery, but Keswick, as a town, deserves some time on the itinerary. It's a storybook English town that centers on Market Square, with narrow cobbled streets lined with centuries-old buildings branching off in all directions. The award-winning Keswick Museum is a good jumping-off point to get a feel for the history of the town and region via exhibitions like Lakeland Life or the innovative Outside In, which uses VR headsets to give everyone access to the best panoramic views from the Lake District peaks.
For a locally-made gift to bring home, be it a bottle of gin or a candle, Love the Lakes is downtown and offers a variety of Lake District products and merchandise. If you've traveled all the way to northern England and realized you didn't quite pack weather-appropriate clothing, Páramo Keswick Store has you covered and is right on Market Square. Naturally, there are a number of classically English pubs and quality dining spots in the heart of town as well.
While a cozy tavern can warm the soul at any time of day, a hot latte and sausage roll from the Cornish Bakery on High Street is a good start to a day in Keswick. After paddling on the lake or hiking through grey skies and drizzle, that's when you tuck into a local pub like the Dog & Gun, serving hearty pub classics and cask ale (be sure to check out Rick Steves' secret to finding real ales while in Britain). Meanwhile, The Royal Oak uses local ingredients to create quality pub fare like steak frites, mixed with more seasonal and creative menu options like summer pea and mint risotto.