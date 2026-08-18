Between Blackpool And Scotland's Border Is A Town With Lake Fun, Tasty Eats, And Camping Inside A National Park

With hundreds of mountain peaks, 16 lakes, and thousands of miles of hiking trails, Lake District National Park in northern England has a lot to explore. It's such a massive area that tens of thousands of people live within the park's limits in quaint towns like Keswick. The village sits on the northern shore of Derwentwater, surrounded by famous English fells with names like Skiddaw and Blencathra. The towering mountain ranges and green rolling hills attract hikers and outdoor adventurers from all over, while Keswick offers cobbled streets leading to town squares lined with shops and cozy pubs.

Keswick, like many places in England, puts the passage of time into perspective, and the first records of the town date back to the 13th century, when Edward I granted a charter allowing the town to host its Saturday market, which remains an integral part of the town to this day. These days, Keswick serves as a popular base for people exploring the Lake District. Visitors can stay at a nearby campground or choose a local inn, hike a peak or take a laid-back stroll around the lake. Keswick offers various levels of luxury and amenities, while the national park spans the full spectrum from relaxing open spaces to adrenaline-pumping outdoor action.

Tucked in northwest England, just over an hour south of the Scottish border, getting to Keswick takes a bit of travel. The easiest way is by car, and it's a two-hour drive north from Blackpool, but there are public transportation options as well. You can take a bus to Keswick from the Penrith train station, which connects to the wider English rail network and to cities with international airports, such as Newcastle.