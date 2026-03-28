Europe's 10 Best Hiking Destinations For Adventurous Travelers

Numerous mountain ranges, coastlines, charming towns, lakes, and historic sites are just a few of the things that make Europe so attractive for travelers. Perennially popular hubs like Paris, London, and Rome are complemented by a myriad of mid-size and small cities that each have a unique story to tell. But when it comes to scouting out European destinations where you can avoid crowds, the best method is getting out of the city altogether. Fortunately, the continent is positively overflowing with options for amazing hikes.

From legendary mountaineering routes in the Alps to ancient pilgrimage trails across Spain and beyond, Europe is home to a wide range of hiking terrain and treks that combine history, adventure, culture, nature, and even the spiritual side of walking. Some countries, such as Austria and Switzerland, are renowned for their mountainous journeys, speckled with alpine lakes and bucolic upland villages, and their trails are very well maintained. Other places are a bit more wild, such as Scotland, with its many well-maintained formal trails in addition to "right to roam" access rights across vast swathes of countryside.

Below, 10 regions across Europe represent a range of hiking styles, whether you're into rugged backpacking treks, well-planned thru-hikes, serotonin-boosting day jaunts, or inn-to-inn routes that blend the comforts of nightly lodging with daily adventure. Far from a comprehensive list of everywhere it's great to hike in Europe, consider this an inspirational starting point for planning your next adventurous trip.