Pennsylvania's Crystal-Clear Lake Outside Gettysburg Is An Artificial Beauty For Fishing, Paddling, And Trails

West of Gettysburg, the roads begin to climb into Michaux State Forest, where battlefield towns and farm valleys give way to pine stands, shaded ridges, and narrow mountain routes. Near Fayetteville, Long Pine Run Reservoir sits in that quiet landscape, with still water bordered by forested slopes that reflect the open sky on calm days. Gettysburg is about 19 miles by road from Fayetteville, so the reservoir makes for a convenient outdoor side trip from the area without feeling too much like a far-off mountain retreat.

One Reddit user called it "the most beautiful spot in central PA." The lake's beauty is partly man-made. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' (DCNR) Michaux State Forest auto-tour guide identifies Long Pine Run Reservoir as the largest reservoir in the forest, spanning 150 acres. Built to supply water to the nearby borough of Chambersburg, the human-made reservoir holds nearly 2 billion gallons of water and is stocked with fish, drawing in anglers from all over.

Because its purpose as a clean supply of drinking water takes precedence, Long Pine Run Reservoir is open only to certain recreational uses between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. That means there area handful of restrictions, such as no swimming, no campfires, no alcohol or picnics, and no camping in the reservoir area. Those rules may surprise visitors expecting a beach-style or party-boat lake day, but they help preserve the reservoir's clear, uncluttered feel. Visitors will want to come for the water views, forested shoreline, paddling, fishing, and the feeling of finding a calm lake tucked into the South Mountain landscape.