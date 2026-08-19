Pennsylvania's Crystal-Clear Lake Outside Gettysburg Is An Artificial Beauty For Fishing, Paddling, And Trails
West of Gettysburg, the roads begin to climb into Michaux State Forest, where battlefield towns and farm valleys give way to pine stands, shaded ridges, and narrow mountain routes. Near Fayetteville, Long Pine Run Reservoir sits in that quiet landscape, with still water bordered by forested slopes that reflect the open sky on calm days. Gettysburg is about 19 miles by road from Fayetteville, so the reservoir makes for a convenient outdoor side trip from the area without feeling too much like a far-off mountain retreat.
One Reddit user called it "the most beautiful spot in central PA." The lake's beauty is partly man-made. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' (DCNR) Michaux State Forest auto-tour guide identifies Long Pine Run Reservoir as the largest reservoir in the forest, spanning 150 acres. Built to supply water to the nearby borough of Chambersburg, the human-made reservoir holds nearly 2 billion gallons of water and is stocked with fish, drawing in anglers from all over.
Because its purpose as a clean supply of drinking water takes precedence, Long Pine Run Reservoir is open only to certain recreational uses between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. That means there area handful of restrictions, such as no swimming, no campfires, no alcohol or picnics, and no camping in the reservoir area. Those rules may surprise visitors expecting a beach-style or party-boat lake day, but they help preserve the reservoir's clear, uncluttered feel. Visitors will want to come for the water views, forested shoreline, paddling, fishing, and the feeling of finding a calm lake tucked into the South Mountain landscape.
Fishing and paddling are the best ways to get on the water
Long Pine Run Reservoir is not a place for loud motorboats, swimming crowds, or floating parties. Permitted activities focus on the quieter, more relaxed side of lake fun: boating with electric motors, kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and fishing. Gas motors are prohibited, and electric motors must have a current boat registration. Meanwhile, non-powered boats require either a valid boat registration or a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission or DCNR launch permit. Life jackets are also required for safety, with additional cold-weather wear rules from November 1 through April 30. These parameters make the reservoir especially appealing to paddlers seeking calm water and a quiet forest setting. The main parking area and boat launch are at 675 Milesburn Road in Fayetteville.
Fishing is one of the more popular reasons to spend time here, whether you're casting from the pier or from a boat. DCNR says warm-water fishing for largemouth bass, sunfish, and yellow perch is available on the lake, while the Michaux Forest fishing page notes that warm-water and cold-water fishing can be found in creeks and reservoirs throughout the forest. DCNR lists a fishing pier at 785 Milesburn Road, giving visitors a more specific place to cast without needing to launch a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. Visitors should also remember that anglers age 16 and older need a valid Pennsylvania fishing license.
Before hitting the reservoir, plan your trip thoroughly. Remember to bring drinking water (and leave behind the booze), confirm boating permits before loading a vessel, and don't plan on any swimming or shoreline lounging like you might at other recreational lakes. Instead, visitors to Long Pine Run will find that a quiet morning paddle, a few hours at the pier, or a slow fishing day fits the reservoir better.
Trails turn Long Pine Run Reservoir into a fuller forest outing
The trails around Long Pine Run Reservoir make the area feel like more than a pretty lake pull-off. DCNR's hiking guide for Michaux State Forest lists Beaver Trail as a 1.3-mile, one-way, out-and-back route, with the trailhead on Birch Run Road. The route, marked by yellow blazes (painted marks that designate the trail), follows the shoreline, giving hikers plenty of views of the water through forest breaks. For hikers who want a more challenging route, Rocky Knob Trail (designated with orange blazes) adds a longer outing. DCNR lists it as a 4.3-mile, more-difficult loop with trailheads at Ridge Road and Birch Run Road. On this trail, hikers can see both the reservoir and Rocky Knob Mountain.
Long Pine Run Reservoir stays quiet in part because its rules are strict, but those limits are also why the lake, trails, and surrounding forest feel so clean and undisturbed. The broader forest adds more hiking opportunities to tack onto a reservoir visit. Named after botanist Andre Michaux, Michaux State Forest covers more than 85,500 acres and has earned the nickname of Pennsylvania's "cradle of forestry." A good day can start with a paddle or a fishing stop, then continue on to Beaver Trail or Rocky Knob. Avid hikers can add longer treks via the Buck Ridge Trail or access entry points to the Appalachian Trail.
Long Pine Run Reservoir also sits close to Caledonia State Park, just a day trip from Gettysburg. DCNR lists the park at 1,125 acres and notes that the surrounding region includes four state parks and 84,000 acres of forest, which gives visitors room to turn a reservoir visit into a full outdoor day. Caledonia also adds historical interest, as the area was once tied to Thaddeus Stevens' Caledonia Ironworks, and the Confederate Army marched through the area toward the Battle of Gettysburg, now one of America's most-visited destinations.