Pennsylvania Is Home To One Of America's Most-Visited Destinations Where A Bloody Battle Took Place

In southeast Pennsylvania, all roads lead to Gettysburg. For the first 100 years of its existence — since Samuel Gettys opened a tavern on the east-west road to York — these road and rail links turned Gettysburg into a regional hub, 150 miles northeast of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and the state's highest waterfall. In the summer of 1863, the turnpikes saw more than 150,000 Union and Confederate troops converging to fight not just the largest battle of the war, but the largest ever in the Western Hemisphere. For the first three days of July 1863, the slaughter filled the streets, farms, fields, and forests in and around the town, forever changing it. As Abraham Lincoln noted in his Gettysburg Address, soon after, "The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here."

And Gettysburg has not forgotten, preserving the history and retelling the story for the 740,000-plus annual visitors — in the battlefields, museums, monuments, historic homes and buildings, cemetery and memorials, and streets themselves. These tales are told from all perspectives, be it the soldiers that fought there or the townsfolk who endured the wholesale death and destruction literally on their doorsteps and even inside their homes, some of which still bear the scars. This also makes Gettysburg one of Pennsylvania's top destinations. There's a lot to see, as well, and matching the three days of the battle with a three-day visit is a good way to fully experience and appreciate the highlights.