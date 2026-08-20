North Of Downtown Seattle Is A Beautiful Lake Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Sporty Appeal

Seattle is home to 388 public parks. After visiting one of these green spaces every day of the year, there would still be a handful left over. So picking where to begin, much less your favorite, is going to be a challenge. But Green Lake Park, where you can fish, swim, and play almost every sport imaginable, is a worthy frontrunner. The fact that it surrounds a pretty lake certainly doesn't hurt either.

Just north of Downtown Seattle, you'll find Green Lake, a laid-back neighborhood known for its unique shops, restaurants, and parks. The heart of the community is its namesake lake. Green Lake was formed by the Vashon Glacial Ice Sheet, which blanketed much of Western Washington roughly 15,000 years ago. When the massive ice sheet retreated, it left glacially-formed bodies of water all over the area. Some, like Puget Sound, are huge, while others, including 259-acre Green Lake, are quite small. But they're all part of the reason that Seattle was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city.

Green Lake Park isn't nearly as old as the lake itself. The land was originally part of the Olmsted Parks and Boulevards Plan from 1903. Designs for the park began after it was transferred to the city. A beach, boathouse, and hunting lodge were the first pieces. A 2.8-mile paved path soon followed. Eventually, Evans Pool, an indoor swimming pool, did, too. One Google reviewer raves, "every visit to this park makes me appreciate my decision to settle down in this city."