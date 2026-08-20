North Of Downtown Seattle Is A Beautiful Lake Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Sporty Appeal
Seattle is home to 388 public parks. After visiting one of these green spaces every day of the year, there would still be a handful left over. So picking where to begin, much less your favorite, is going to be a challenge. But Green Lake Park, where you can fish, swim, and play almost every sport imaginable, is a worthy frontrunner. The fact that it surrounds a pretty lake certainly doesn't hurt either.
Just north of Downtown Seattle, you'll find Green Lake, a laid-back neighborhood known for its unique shops, restaurants, and parks. The heart of the community is its namesake lake. Green Lake was formed by the Vashon Glacial Ice Sheet, which blanketed much of Western Washington roughly 15,000 years ago. When the massive ice sheet retreated, it left glacially-formed bodies of water all over the area. Some, like Puget Sound, are huge, while others, including 259-acre Green Lake, are quite small. But they're all part of the reason that Seattle was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city.
Green Lake Park isn't nearly as old as the lake itself. The land was originally part of the Olmsted Parks and Boulevards Plan from 1903. Designs for the park began after it was transferred to the city. A beach, boathouse, and hunting lodge were the first pieces. A 2.8-mile paved path soon followed. Eventually, Evans Pool, an indoor swimming pool, did, too. One Google reviewer raves, "every visit to this park makes me appreciate my decision to settle down in this city."
Go swimming and fishing in Green Lake
Green Lake Park is now one of Seattle's most popular parks, especially during the summer. There are two beaches with lifeguards where you can cool off along the edge of the lake. East Green Lake Beach, the main beach, is near Evans Pool, while smaller West Green Lake Beach, is up near the Seattle Public Theater. They both have wooden platforms with diving boards that you can swim out to.
There are also multiple public docks, which people use as both fishing piers and boat ramps, along the edge of the water. Green Lake is stocked with brown and rainbow trout, as well as channel catfish each year. With perseverance, you have a chance of catching brown bullhead and pumpkinseed sunfish here, too. Though the fishing season lasts all year, fishermen tend to have the most bites during the spring. Regardless of the time of year, to go fishing in Green Lake, all anglers (ages 16 and older) must obtain a fishing license from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in advance.
As for the boat ramps, boats with motors aren't allowed, but you're welcome to enter the water with vessels powered by sails or paddles. From April to September, the Greenlake Boathouse rents watercraft as well. Kayaks, pedal boats, row boats, and even stand-up paddleboards are available by the hour. All rentals include equipment and lifejackets. Plus, you can grab beverages and snacks at their coffee shop.
Explore the rest of Green Lake Park
Though Green Lake Park is famous for its glacial lake, you don't have to participate in a water sport to enjoy the park. You can take in views of the water from the Green Lake Trail that circles the lake. The easy loop trail, one of the most popular pedestrian-only paths in the city, is used by bikers, runners, and walkers. It's a "nice easy smooth walk around the green lake," according to one AllTrails user.
Along the trail, you'll see pickleball and tennis courts, a skate park, and fields for baseball and soccer games. There are playgrounds for kids, wide green lawns for picnics, and a dog park for your four-legged friends. You'll probably spot ducks and geese throughout the park.
Since Green Lake Park is in one of the largest cities in the country, it's an easy destination to reach. The park sits about 20 miles north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), a large airport that receives nonstop flights from cities all around the world. If it's your first time visiting the Emerald City, check out the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Seattle. From either the airport or Downtown Seattle, you can ride Sound Transit's link light rail up to the park, which is a short walk from the Roosevelt Station on the 1 Line. Later, when you return to the center of the city, you should also visit Freeway Park, a hidden Seattle haven with scenic walking paths.