This Breathtaking Destination Out West Was Named America's Most 'Outdoor-Friendly' City
While Seattle may be closely linked to coffee and almost daily rain, the city also has a wide variety of outdoor activities for both residents and tourists to enjoy. People in the Washington city love being outside so much that a report sponsored by RVshare found that Seattle is the "most outdoor-friendly" large city in the U.S. Cities with at least 1 million residents were ranked according to many criteria, including how close the city was to national and state parks, forests, and trails; how often the parks were visited; and how many days people engaged in outdoor activities.
This West Coast destination has breathtaking mountain vistas, plenty of waterways, and scenic beauty at every turn; it is no surprise that people want to get out and explore their amazing city. Washington has plenty of places perfect for outdoor adventures, including the turquoise water of Lake Diablo in the Cascade Mountains. Visitors to Seattle can fly into the city's Sea-Tac airport or arrive by car via I-90 from the east or I-5 if traveling north or south.
Hiking in Seattle
Hiking is a popular pastime in Seattle, and for good reason. The city has almost 120 scenic trails (99 of them considered "easy") in Seattle, perfect for hiking, running, or biking. You can venture through historical areas or see more of the beauty the city has to offer. One of the more popular trails, the Discovery Park and Lighthouse Loop, is a 4.4-mile dog-friendly trail that is labeled an "easy" hike. Hikers enjoy viewing wildlife, particularly birding, as well as getting spectacular views of the West Point Lighthouse and both the Cascade and Olympic mountains.
Looking for a more challenging hike? Try the Cable Line Trail to West Tiger #3; this 3.1-mile out-and-back, pet-friendly trail fits the bill. Hikers will gain just over 2,000 feet in elevation, and the steep trail is wooded until you reach the logged summit. Your efforts to reach the top will be rewarded with stunning views of lakes and Mount Rainier (and a bench where you can relax before heading back down the trail). When in Seattle, be sure to also hike in the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, found on Puget Sound, to see many diverse habitats and several species of migratory birds.
Fun on the water in Seattle
Between the saltwater Puget Sound and the freshwater Lake Washington, Seattle is home to almost 200 miles of shoreline. There is an abundance of water-based activities for people to enjoy. Puget Sound is home to some amazing wildlife-viewing opportunities — sightings of harbor seals, sea lions, porpoises, and three species of whales (orcas, humpback, and gray) happen all year long. Transient pods of orcas visit the area regularly, and southern resident Orcas can be spotted near the San Juan Islands from May until October. You can watch for these amazing creatures from the shore, a guided kayak tour, or one of the city's many sightseeing boats.
Lake Washington (the second-largest lake in Washington) is the perfect place to try out some water sports. Seward Park on the lake's south side has numerous swimming areas and offers several places to launch a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard. Prefer to let someone else guide you? Go inner tubing or waterskiing and let a boat pull you around the lake. Wakeboarding and wake surfing are also great ways to spend time on the lake, and lessons are available for those new to the sports. For a less-crowded Lake Washington experience, visit Road End Beach in Yarrow Point.