This Breathtaking Destination Out West Was Named America's Most 'Outdoor-Friendly' City

While Seattle may be closely linked to coffee and almost daily rain, the city also has a wide variety of outdoor activities for both residents and tourists to enjoy. People in the Washington city love being outside so much that a report sponsored by RVshare found that Seattle is the "most outdoor-friendly" large city in the U.S. Cities with at least 1 million residents were ranked according to many criteria, including how close the city was to national and state parks, forests, and trails; how often the parks were visited; and how many days people engaged in outdoor activities.

This West Coast destination has breathtaking mountain vistas, plenty of waterways, and scenic beauty at every turn; it is no surprise that people want to get out and explore their amazing city. Washington has plenty of places perfect for outdoor adventures, including the turquoise water of Lake Diablo in the Cascade Mountains. Visitors to Seattle can fly into the city's Sea-Tac airport or arrive by car via I-90 from the east or I-5 if traveling north or south.