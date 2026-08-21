Outside New Orleans On The Mississippi Border Is A Scenic Wetlands Area With Camping, Fishing, And Boating
The role of wetlands in Louisiana's natural history is hard to overstate, from the Mississippi River's sand and silt deposits, creating new land for coastal cities over centuries, to the fragile ecosystems that are still vital to the state's ecology today. Of the approximately 3 million acres total of swamps and marshes in Louisiana, many are accessible to the public thanks to nature preserves and wildlife management areas. An exemplary location among them, just outside New Orleans, is home to one of the most untouched river swamp areas in the U.S.: the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
Covering more than 55 square miles of picturesque marshes where visitors can boat, fish from bayous, and pitch their tent with a scenic backdrop, the Pearl River WMA is ideal for outdoorsy travelers looking for a serene spot that is still easy to reach from the region's main urban areas. Tucked in a small branch of the Pearl River on Louisiana soil, this reserve is filled with rare wildlife (like the native Pearl River map turtle), as well as plenty of recreational catch and game.
Visitors who are planning to stay overnight will find both no-frills camping options within the WMA's boundaries and fully equipped campgrounds nearby. However, this immersive nature reserve is still doable as a day trip, as it is just a 45-minute drive from New Orleans (about 47 miles) and under one hour from Biloxi, thanks to its position right on the Mississippi border.
Pearl River WMA has pristine, scenic wetlands and camping
Pearl River WMA is home to many diverse ecosystems, from flat woodlands with fragrant hickory and magnolia trees to marshes with bald cypresses (Louisiana's state tree) cascading in the water and swamps teeming with wildlife. Whether you are keen to go birdwatching, want to take photographs, or are simply fascinated by wetland environments, it is worth visiting the Honey Island Swamp, sitting on the northern tip of the reserve. Named after the native honey bees once setting the surrounding area abuzz, Honey Island is one of the most intact swamps of its kind in the United States. As such, it is under constant monitoring and protection. The swamp is home to an astonishing 214 recorded bird species, from indigo buntings and summer tanagers to nesting raptors like barred owls, swallow-tailed kites, and hawks at large.
Wandering through the area, visitors can observe both hardwood forests with roaming deer and wild turkeys and the still, glistening waters of the bayous and creeks feeding the wetland. Sunset is a good time to catch the wetland's picturesque side and wonder about the legends of bayou pirates, humanoid giants, and local scoundrels that purportedly once inhabited the swamp, before retreating to the comfort of your tent.
While campers with no connectivity needs can enjoy the Crawford's Landing primitive campsite within the reserve, there are also fully serviced and rustic pull-through campgrounds at nearby Fontainebleau State Park. Those staying at Crawford Landing are likely to swap the comforts of a serviced site for the scenic views of the surrounding area, surrounded by oak trees, and comfortably close to boat launches. Whichever place you pick, there are some useful DIY camping hacks that can improve your stay in the great outdoors, as per Reddit.
Enjoy fishing and boating within the park
The reserve's many water nooks, streams, and bayous make it a prolific spot for fishing and crayfishing. Keen anglers can find various species, including largemouth bass, catfish, sunfish, freshwater drum, and striped bass. For abundant species like Louisiana crayfish, anglers should head south to the estuary ideally during early spring, when crayfishing season is at the zenith. Pearl River WMA may not be the "crawfish capital of the world" like its fellow Louisiana destination, Breaux Bridge, but it has plenty of the crustacean –- and Honey Island Swamp is a great place to find them. As a wildlife management area, fishing and hunting are allowed within its boundaries, with valid permits. All visitors over 18 who want to fish or hunt need a WMA access permit, which they can buy on the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department (LWFD) website.
Pearl River WMA's tranquil and shallow waters also make it an optimal destination for water activities like boating, canoeing, and paddling on its picturesque bayous and gentle streams. There are boat launches dotted along Highway 90, also allowing visitors to reach the park from the water. Those embarking on this scenic journey should note that swamps can get challenging at points, for example, where the vegetation is thick or the tide is low.
Visitors can also take part in organized skiff tours of the swamp's main environments, including Honey Island and the surrounding ponds. Tours run several times a day and cost $39.99 and $28.99 for adults and children, respectively. Louisiana is a renowned haven for water adventures, and is even home to America's second largest estuary, with seafood, sunset, and sailing galore.