Outside New Orleans On The Mississippi Border Is A Scenic Wetlands Area With Camping, Fishing, And Boating

The role of wetlands in Louisiana's natural history is hard to overstate, from the Mississippi River's sand and silt deposits, creating new land for coastal cities over centuries, to the fragile ecosystems that are still vital to the state's ecology today. Of the approximately 3 million acres total of swamps and marshes in Louisiana, many are accessible to the public thanks to nature preserves and wildlife management areas. An exemplary location among them, just outside New Orleans, is home to one of the most untouched river swamp areas in the U.S.: the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

Covering more than 55 square miles of picturesque marshes where visitors can boat, fish from bayous, and pitch their tent with a scenic backdrop, the Pearl River WMA is ideal for outdoorsy travelers looking for a serene spot that is still easy to reach from the region's main urban areas. Tucked in a small branch of the Pearl River on Louisiana soil, this reserve is filled with rare wildlife (like the native Pearl River map turtle), as well as plenty of recreational catch and game.

Visitors who are planning to stay overnight will find both no-frills camping options within the WMA's boundaries and fully equipped campgrounds nearby. However, this immersive nature reserve is still doable as a day trip, as it is just a 45-minute drive from New Orleans (about 47 miles) and under one hour from Biloxi, thanks to its position right on the Mississippi border.