America's Second-Largest Estuary Is A Breezy Louisiana Escape With Sailing, Seafood, And Sunsets

New Orleans is rightly associated with the mighty Mississippi River, but there's another notable body of water nearby. Just north of the Big Easy, the hustle of the city slows along Lake Pontchartrain, which is the second-largest inland saltwater body in the United States (after Utah's Great Salt Lake). Covering 630 square miles and offering recreation options such as boating and eating fresh seafood while watching an epic sunset, Lake Pontchartrain actually isn't technically a lake – it's an estuary, a place where fresh and salt water mix. The Gulf of Mexico provides the saltwater, and the freshwater enters the lake from rivers and bayous to the north.

Something else notable about the lake: The longest continuous bridge over water in the world crosses it, verified by Guinness World Records. One of the most iconic ways to experience Lake Pontchartrain is by driving across it. The 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway connects the New Orleans suburb of Metairie to the lakeside retreat of Mandeville, known for its wonderful food, waterfront trails, and great shopping. But beware of traffic jams – the crossing can paralyze drivers with fear. Without traffic, it takes about 30 minutes, giving you time to watch the skyline and land vanish and feel the sensation of floating.

The causeway entrance in Metairie is about 8 miles from downtown New Orleans and 11 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. It's also roughly 32 miles from the beach, lake, and cabins at Fontainebleau State Park, on the other side of the causeway.