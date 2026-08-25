Between Athens And The North Carolina Border Is A Charming City With A Walkable Downtown, Parks, And Tasty Eats

Travelers on the lookout for their next adventure are sure to have a good time down in Georgia. With a picturesque coastline blending into scenic wilderness landscapes, not to mention plenty of cozy towns for sightseeing, the Peach State is packed with excitement. Instead of heading to the usual hotspots like Atlanta or Savannah, why not venture out to explore some of Georgia's more hidden gems? Tucked between shady woodlands amidst countryside meadows is Cornelia, a historic railroad city with rural charm. Whether it's downtown sightseeing or spending time in the outdoors, Cornelia is an ideal getaway for a slow-paced adventure.

While New York City is known as the Big Apple, the city of Cornelia might as well be dubbed "The Big Red Apple" in honor of the larger-than-life sculpture of the round fruit in the middle of downtown. Established around the railroad in the 1870s, by the turn of the century, Cornelia had become known for its bountiful apple orchards, and this heritage is commemorated by the giant apple statue. As sightseers wander around Cornelia's petite, walkable downtown, the city's history slowly reveals itself. The tracks of the old Tallulah Falls Railway still cut right through Main Street, flanked by trees and weathered brick architecture with Italianate facades.

Meanwhile, more outdoorsy travelers can spend time in Cornelia's scenic public parks. Enjoy hikes and picnics amidst swaying woodlands, or bring the kids for a fun day at the Cornelia Splash Pad. Just south of town is the Chenocetah Lookout Tower, an almost medieval stone turret which gives visitors sweeping views of the countryside. Foodies will find plenty of tasty flavors at Cornelia's local eateries, too. Travelers both down south in Athens and up near the North Carolina border are only about a 50-minute drive away, making Cornelia a great day trip option.