Georgia's Charming Atlanta Suburb With A Historic Downtown And Tasty Eats Sits Alongside Two Gorgeous Lakes
Boasting the world's busiest airport, not to mention a network of trails, eateries, and parks that give New York City's High Line a run for its money, Atlanta is certainly a top tourist destination. Even travelers who prefer to avoid crowds while still sightseeing can have fun with a trip to the suburban neighborhoods around Atlanta. Outdoor explorers in search of waterfront excitement should make their way to a small suburb called Acworth, part of Atlanta's greater metropolitan area. Roughly 35 minutes north of Atlanta by car, Acworth is an ideal getaway from the city.
Acworth sits on the doorstep of not just one, but two of Georgia's picturesque lakes, which has understandably earned it the nickname "The Lake City." The smaller of the two is Lake Acworth, whose sawtooth shoreline is dotted with golf fairways, while anchoring the west edge of town is Lake Allatoona, Georgia's must-visit lake with sandy beaches, mountain trails, and campgrounds. Paddlers can head out onto the refreshing blue water with kayaks and paddleboards, while sandy beaches along the shore beckon families for picnics and sunbathers for lounging. Public parks with shady trees stretch across the landscape, offering trails for leisurely strolls amidst woodland scenery.
Settled around the 1840s, Acworth grew into a major railroad hub only to suffer extensive damage during the Civil War. Railroad tracks still slice through Acworth's downtown, which is included in the Main Street America initiative to maintain small-town historic districts. Running alongside the train tracks is Acworth's Main Street, flanked by red-brick architecture which lends a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, as do the signage indicating the various local eateries for visitors to try. Whether it's drinks at a craft brewery or refined cuisine at an upscale bistro, there are all kinds of flavors to be enjoyed in Acworth.
Waterfront fun and outdoor adventures in Acworth, Georgia
Head down to Lake Acworth for waterfront excitement. Beachgoers can lounge on the sand at South Shore Park, where towering pines frame the water's edge, creating a picturesque backdrop. Anglers can wade right into the shallows to fish for bass and crappie, with picnic tables offering a spot to soak up the view while snacking. Paddlers can launch across the water to explore the lake's rugged shoreline. Visitors from out of town are required to pay $10 to enter the park (as of this writing). On the opposite shore is Cauble Park, with additional stretches of peachy sand, plus boardwalks by the water to enjoy sunset strolls.
For adventures on Lake Allatoona, spend the day at Proctor Landing Park. While sunbathers lounge on the sand, sports enthusiasts can start up a game of volleyball amidst a backdrop of lakeside scenery. Dense foliage shades the waterfront, giving the impression of being in the faraway wilderness rather than a short drive from town. The water's edge is shallow, making it easy for kayakers and paddleboarders to get out on the water. Pack a hamper to grill up a snack at the park's picnic tables while basking in the tranquil atmosphere.
Hikers wanting to stretch their legs should head to Logan Farm Park, where paved trails weave between idyllic woodlands on the edge of grassy lawns. A playground with twisting slides and climbing frames offers a distraction for children. It's a "[g]reat place for the whole family," according to a previous Google review. In the summer, crowds fill the lawns to enjoy grilled meats during the Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival, featuring live music and merriment. After enjoying the outdoors, Logan Farm Park is a convenient walk into Acworth's historic downtown for sightseeing.
Sightseeing, tasty eateries to try, and places to stay in Acworth
Relive Acworth's railroad heritage at the Depot Park History Center in the heart of downtown. Train aficionados can pose in front of the station office, which stands next to the railway tracks cutting through town, and head inside to explore the displays of local memorabilia. From there, it's a short walk over to the Cowan Historic Mill, considered the oldest commercial structure in Acworth. Although it's now an upscale event space, the rustic brick edifice was once a flour mill built in the 1870s. Meanwhile, Civil War aficionados should make the 10-minute drive up to the Allatoona Pass Battlefield, where the remaining trenches and earthworks are a reminder of the significant casualties suffered during the fighting.
When all the adventures leave you feeling hungry, head back to downtown Acworth, where the culinary scene is noteworthy. Step into Keegan's Irish Pub for traditional fare with a pint of Guinness, while flavorfully seasoned dishes like curry shrimps, Trinidadian street food, and colorful cocktails can be enjoyed at Caribbean Vibes. "Absolutely amazing food," a satisfied diner shared in a Google review, while another customer called it "[h]ands down the best restaurant on Main Street." A little further down Main Street is Firefly Table, which serves refined local cuisine amidst a "great ambience," according to a previous review. Caffeine junkies can order specialty lattes, matcha, and tea at Cafe Coco Coffee, while Scoops Acworth offers shelves of candy and ice cream to indulge in a sweet treat.
Travelers wanting to extend their stay in Acworth will find a handful of accommodations just a short drive away from the downtown area. Choose from popular chain hotels like Fairfield by Marriott or the Best Western Acworth Inn to keep the adventures going.