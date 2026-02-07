Georgia's Charming Atlanta Suburb With A Historic Downtown And Tasty Eats Sits Alongside Two Gorgeous Lakes

Boasting the world's busiest airport, not to mention a network of trails, eateries, and parks that give New York City's High Line a run for its money, Atlanta is certainly a top tourist destination. Even travelers who prefer to avoid crowds while still sightseeing can have fun with a trip to the suburban neighborhoods around Atlanta. Outdoor explorers in search of waterfront excitement should make their way to a small suburb called Acworth, part of Atlanta's greater metropolitan area. Roughly 35 minutes north of Atlanta by car, Acworth is an ideal getaway from the city.

Acworth sits on the doorstep of not just one, but two of Georgia's picturesque lakes, which has understandably earned it the nickname "The Lake City." The smaller of the two is Lake Acworth, whose sawtooth shoreline is dotted with golf fairways, while anchoring the west edge of town is Lake Allatoona, Georgia's must-visit lake with sandy beaches, mountain trails, and campgrounds. Paddlers can head out onto the refreshing blue water with kayaks and paddleboards, while sandy beaches along the shore beckon families for picnics and sunbathers for lounging. Public parks with shady trees stretch across the landscape, offering trails for leisurely strolls amidst woodland scenery.

Settled around the 1840s, Acworth grew into a major railroad hub only to suffer extensive damage during the Civil War. Railroad tracks still slice through Acworth's downtown, which is included in the Main Street America initiative to maintain small-town historic districts. Running alongside the train tracks is Acworth's Main Street, flanked by red-brick architecture which lends a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, as do the signage indicating the various local eateries for visitors to try. Whether it's drinks at a craft brewery or refined cuisine at an upscale bistro, there are all kinds of flavors to be enjoyed in Acworth.