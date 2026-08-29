Near Blackpool Is A Coastal Town With Ocean Views, Fresh Seafood, And Award-Winning Beaches
England's Lancashire Coast offers a nostalgic and serene seaside escape. You might be familiar with Blackpool, famed for its kitschy amusement park. Located less than a 30-minute drive away is Fleetwood in Wyre. Fleetwood, which is nestled on the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast, is a destination where beach bums can unwind by the shore and indulge in tasty seafood around town. On top of that, there's pretty scenery and award-winning beaches to behold. If this sounds like your ideal coastal UK getaway, here's how to make the most of your time in Fleetwood.
A highlight for many visitors is strolling the promenade, a paved path along the shore with delightful vistas of the sea and beyond. "The beaches are clean, the water is close and the view is beautiful, looking over to the Lake District and the Isle of Man," explains a Tripadvisor user. Along the way, you'll pass by other places of interest in Fleetwood, including the Boating Lake. These bodies of water overlook the sea and are open for recreational activities.
Plus, you can reach Rossall Point Tower, a four-story structure that's free to visit and provides even more impressive vistas, via the promenade. Step inside, grab a pair of binoculars, and make the climb up to the deck. On Google, a reviewer wrote that they "enjoyed some panoramic views across Fleetwood and out to sea across Morecambe Bay to Barrow." Another review said that it's a "MUST for anybody local to the Fylde coast or visitors." Rossall Point Tower has limited hours; for additional information, visit the Wyre Council's website.
Spend time on the sand and sea in Fleetwood
While visiting, be sure to take advantage of Fleetwood's beaches and all they have to offer. In 2026, both Marine Beach and Ferry Beach were honored by Keep Britain Tidy's Seaside Award. The organization bestowed these two destinations with this distinction based on water quality and other environmental factors.
At Marine Beach, visitors can swim or sit on the pebbly sand to take in the salty air and sunbathe. As one reviewer explained, it's also "Great for long walks, especially at low tide. Not too crowded, even in summer." In summer, the weather in Fleetwood typically reaches highs in the 60s (Fahrenheit), and during this season, dogs are prohibited at Marine Beach. This is also a family-friendly destination, with the Marine Gardens, a park with a playground, located right next to the shore. Ferry Beach is just a stone's throw away. Although it's not uncommon to see beachgoers on the sand, Ferry Beach is marshy and is not suitable for recreational activities.
Nevertheless, you can stroll The Esplanade, where there are benches overlooking the water. Euston Gardens, which partly pays tribute to Fleetwood's founder, is accessible from The Esplanade. This manicured green space leads to The North Euston Hotel, a historic and popular lodging option for overnight guests. However, keep in mind that you can easily plan a day trip to Fleetwood from Blackpool, and vice versa. No car is needed thanks to the low-cost Blackpool Tramway. It traverses the Fylde Coast, with the last stop taking passengers to Ferry Beach. While some consider Blackpool to be a once-glamorous tourist hotspot that fell on hard times, others like Rick Steves say that England's own 'Coney Island' is a 'joy to wander'.
Feast on fish in Fleetwood
What could make a day by the coast even better? Dining on seafood, of course. Fun fact: fishing largely shaped Fleetwood, especially in the late 1800s and early 1900s (likewise, it's the birthplace of Fisherman's Friend, the lozenges you can find at your local drugstore). That said, The Trafalgar, a long-standing establishment with a nautical theme, is within walking distance of Ferry Beach. The eatery serves dishes made with locally sourced fish. On Google, The Trafalgar boasts a 4.7 rating out of more than 400 reviews, and patrons shared that their selection is diverse and always fresh.
The Trafalgar can be classified as an upscale spot, but like any good English coastal town, Fleetwood is home to several casual fish & chip shops. One top-rated option on Google is Shark Chippy, a shack located next to Dockside Seafood, a market that sells Fleetwood-caught fish. The fish is actually sourced from Dockside Seafood, with Shark Chippy offering cod, haddock, and more. "Absolute perfection! Everything cooked fresh to order. Great selection of fish and the batter is exactly how it should be," reads a review. There is limited outdoor seating available at Shark Chippy.
Beaches and seafood aside, there's more in town to discover, like the Fleetwood Museum, where exhibits are centered on the town's fishing heritage. Notably, visitors can view Harriet, a 19th-century vessel. If you're open to planning another Lancashire excursion while you're in the area, note that Preston, a vibrant city with walkable streets, fun boutiques, and a music scene, is about a 40-minute drive away from Fleetwood.