Near Blackpool Is A Coastal Town With Ocean Views, Fresh Seafood, And Award-Winning Beaches

England's Lancashire Coast offers a nostalgic and serene seaside escape. You might be familiar with Blackpool, famed for its kitschy amusement park. Located less than a 30-minute drive away is Fleetwood in Wyre. Fleetwood, which is nestled on the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast, is a destination where beach bums can unwind by the shore and indulge in tasty seafood around town. On top of that, there's pretty scenery and award-winning beaches to behold. If this sounds like your ideal coastal UK getaway, here's how to make the most of your time in Fleetwood.

A highlight for many visitors is strolling the promenade, a paved path along the shore with delightful vistas of the sea and beyond. "The beaches are clean, the water is close and the view is beautiful, looking over to the Lake District and the Isle of Man," explains a Tripadvisor user. Along the way, you'll pass by other places of interest in Fleetwood, including the Boating Lake. These bodies of water overlook the sea and are open for recreational activities.

Plus, you can reach Rossall Point Tower, a four-story structure that's free to visit and provides even more impressive vistas, via the promenade. Step inside, grab a pair of binoculars, and make the climb up to the deck. On Google, a reviewer wrote that they "enjoyed some panoramic views across Fleetwood and out to sea across Morecambe Bay to Barrow." Another review said that it's a "MUST for anybody local to the Fylde coast or visitors." Rossall Point Tower has limited hours; for additional information, visit the Wyre Council's website.